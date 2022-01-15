Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana has finally reacted to his NDLEA grilling over links to drug dealers

The 46-year-old socialite while stating that he spent 4 days and 3 nights in NDLEA detention said he had never felt so low

Speaking on his NDLEA grilling, Obi said it is normal for one to go through certain challenges in life and doesn't feel bad about his

Nigerian socialite Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has opened up on his grilling with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over links with drug dealers.

The businessman was recently grilled by NDLEA in Abuja over his alleged involvement in drug-related businesses in countries like Malaysia and India.

He said he has never felt so low Photo Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

He spent 4 days in NDLEA detention

In an Instagram live session earlier today with media personality Daddy Freeze, the 46-year-old described his experience as repulsive.

Speaking on his time at the NDLEA office, Obi revealed that he spent 4 days and 3 nights in their detention.

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react

@reynaezinne opined:

"He should get ready, they will accuse him of anything to bring him down. The Nigerian leaders hate to see the younger people doing well. That’s why they have made life difficult for the youths. Their agenda especially this recent government and their evil party is to reduce the people to nothing and make sure the youths remain in abject poverty."

@chu6x stated:

"Nigerian government doesn’t like young Nigerians being Rich….. na only poverty them wish us."

@ifeomaonye wrote:

"They go after the wrong ones. They don’t want to see you prosper. It’s like they just want Nigeria to remain a 3rd world country. If they’re not the ones making the money, they don’t want to see you make it."

@oparah_somzy remarked:

"Nawa oh..If you’re poor problem..if you’re rich then it’s either you’re a into yahoo or drugs‍♀️this country eh."

