Two photos shared on Instagram showed a white Tesla car getting towed away from Third Mainland Bridge

Tunde Ednut claimed that the battery of the car ran down, telling owners of such vehicles to have a generator as a backup plan

Many Nigerians said that the country is not ready for electric cars with its power problem as some urged Tesla to build power stations

Photos showing a Tesla car being towed away on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos state have stirred massive reactions on social media.

Commenting on the snaps on Instagram, Tunde Ednut said the battery of the vehicle ran down.

People said that Nigeria is not ready for such a car on its roads. Photo source: @mufusatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Get generators

He went ahead to commend those driving electricity-powered cars in Nigeria. Tunde said that they had better get a generator in their boots in case of emergencies.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many Nigerians who commented on the snaps said the situation confirmed their fear that Nigeria is not ready for such vehicles yet.

See the post below:

Mixed funny reactions

At the time of writing this report, the photos have gathered almost 3,000 comments with more than 77,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

morellakilah said:

"I tried so hard to make an excuse for this - e nor dey."

sneezemankind said:

"Tesla don turn Teslim for Lagos."

itshelenpaul said:

"Tesla should fix one or two charging point on third mainland for costumers, with free 24 hours electricity."

nikkilaoye said:

"It finally happened. We knew it would someday. They need to set up charging stations in Lagos, as done here in the UK and other countries."

joe__maro said:

"You go buy Tesla... you no know the kind country when you Dey."

don_vic_udo asked:

"E nor get battery percentage?"

dumebiblog said:

"Time never reach for this motor for Nigeria, maybe other African countries but definitely not 9ja."

Man takes Tesla to filling station

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man and his friend caused a big scene in Lagos state and it was an interesting drama to behold.

In a video that has since become sensational content online, he drove a Tesla to a petrol station. Before the car was driven into the station, the man already anticipated how funny the reactions of the people around would be.

At the pump, the attendant kept asking the man to re-park so that his tank opening would face the dispenser.

Source: Legit.ng