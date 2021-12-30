Nigeria is home to a lot of talented designers in the fashion industry who have created some amazing pieces that will more often than not leave one breathless.

One of such brands is definitely Good Girl Code, a womenswear fashion brand responsible for designs rocked by celebrities including Warri Pikin, BBNaija's JMK, Beverly Osu and Nancy Isime.

Just recently, the brand released photos of their latest design and it is totally breathtaking!

The bright blue structured piece is all the drama you need this season.

The dress is designed with a halterneck cut and has a daring design at the back, showing loads of skin. Made with a vertebrae-like design, it runs straight from the neck down to the waistline where an exaggerated bow sits pretty.

Check it out below:

Photos of the dress. Credit: @goodgirlcode

If you didn't slay well enough at that Christmas party and you're not sure of what to wear for that upcoming New Year's party then you're in luck because this is the perfect outfit to make you the center of attention!

Blending in with the crowd is boring and antiquated, these days you either show up and show out or go home.

