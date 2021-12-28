A young lady and her partner got many people talking on social media after she said her money goes straight into his account

The lady added that the man pays her allowance from their income pool and handles other money-related issues

Many people said they can never do such a thing with their male partners as it takes a very prudent person not to mismanage money

A young lady has stirred massive reactions with a viral video where she talked about who pays the bills in her relationship.

She stated that all the cheques she makes go straight into her man's account as he handles all their expenses.

He gives me allowance from our money

The lady stated that the decision was taken so that all their money can be in one place. She added that the man gives her an allowance of $100 (N41,083) a week and she could always get more if she asks for it.

She said:

"We both pay for all the stuff, but he handles the money as a man should."

As at the time of writing this report, the video has generated over 3,000 comments with more than 70,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

fashiondoctor19 said:

"This matter na personal matter. Make Una no come dey chase clout here."

simeon_snr said:

"The way my babe just screamed; 'God forbid' to this eh."

wendy_adamma said:

"What works for you both. Good for you."

agunbiadetomisin said:

"Sha don't try this if your partner is not prudent."

ms_ozie said:

"His smile says a lot, clown and clownette."

didiekanem said:

"Wonderful. Try this in Nigeria, the man will use your money to pay bills for other women.

dharmie00 said:

"I reject every spirit of stupidity in my life."

richmanswife__ said:

"I pray I can trust a human man like dis when he’s not Jesus? Ma worry, you go soon give us update."

