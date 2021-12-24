Former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose's brother, Isaac, has gone online to rant after the cost of paying salaries made him a driver in the UK

The man said that unlike in Nigeria, there is equality that can even make a billionaire do petty jobs

Many Nigerians had mixed reactions as some said a driver in the UK makes more money than a doctor in their country

The brother of former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has in a video vented his frustration of how he became a van driver in the UK.

In a clip shared by @instablog9ja, Isaac said that working abroad is not easy at all. He said it is sad that he is a big boy in Nigeria but driving a van abroad.

The man said that he is a big boy back in Nigeria. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The cost of employing someone is high

The man stated that if he goes with the option of employing someone to drive for him, the cost of paying salaries will ruin him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He revealed that a billionaire in Nigeria can become a van driver in the UK, calling the society a classless one.

Watch his video below (swipe):

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

UK driver is better than doctor in Nigeria

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

broda_henry said:

"Oga leave talk, there’s dignity in Labor over there, which we lack here."

annemarieonche said:

"That's why when someone doing legit business abroad sends you money, appreciate it."

_amahcah said:

"Forget this rant, even truck drivers are paid better than Doctors in Nigeria. Especially those practicing in private hospitals. Make your findings."

nnenna_aldo said:

"Truck driver will go home with over a million monthly in Uk…in nigeria he will go home with 30k you see…a truck driver in Uk is a millionaire in Nigeria."

freshbydotun said:

"Uk will humble you."

iamrealebere said:

"People are even looking for that job, you get and you are complaining."

Another Nigerian man turned a labourer abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has gone online to make an angry video, showing the kind of work he does in Europe.

He revealed that he left all the luxuries he had in Nigeria to go abroad and work as a labourer. While filming himself at a worksite, he said he has been carrying bricks all day.

In a clip reshared by @gosspmilltv, the man added that ladies who overbill him, thinking he makes easy money, should beware.

Source: Legit.ng