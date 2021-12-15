A Nigerian man has gone online to say that he works so hard in Europe and he cannot be spending his money anyhow on ladies

The man revealed that he left his relative wealth in Nigeria to drive caterpillars at sites in a foreign country

Many people who reacted to the video said the man appears so pained and must have been overbilled by someone

A Nigerian man has gone online to make an angry video, showing the kind of work he does in Europe.

He revealed that he left all the luxuries he had in Nigeria to go abroad and work as a labourer. While filming himself at a worksite, he said he has been carrying bricks all day.

The man said nobody should say he did money ritual when he starts 'balling'.

Source: Instagram

Making money in Europe is not easy

In a clip reshared by @gosspmilltv, the man added that ladies who overbill him, thinking he makes easy money, should beware.

He stated that when he starts spending his money, nobody should ever tell him he got it in an illegitimate way.

The man showed his co-Nigerian friend who he claimed left his Lexus back in Nigeria to work as a labourer and mostly survives on bread.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 6,000 comments with more than 69,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

shocker_beat said:

"Boss calm down, no woman no cry."

zinahglam said:

"He’s talking to his babes not me."

shugamilly_ said:

"Na this kind one de lavish for woman pass."

mr.commonsense_ said:

"This one Dey abroad dey do like who Dey Igueben."

sarah_oyinade said:

"Who send you message go and be with the ones that don’t bill you."

iamcandybleakz said:

"Them don won kill this guy with billing, I can relate sha."

bigmoneypapi1 said:

"Omo life nor easy anywhere bro."

Man quits CBN job, relocates to Europe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Mojib Olasupo Baruwa went online to narrate how his relocation has been since he left Nigeria in 2020.

He said he had to resign from his job with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adding that his friends thought he was out of his mind to have left such a good job.

Olasupo said he had to do that because he wanted so much to be with his wife and daughter. He stated that the relocation was never easy but he learnt a lot.

