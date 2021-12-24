Two NYPD officers joined the vibes surrounding the viral Ameno Amapiano (you want to bam bam) song

In a short video, the beautiful policewomen danced hard as they tried to sing every word of the song's lyrics

Many people who reacted to the video said that the officers could be in big trouble if they were officers in the Nigerian force

Goya Menor and Nektunez's song, Ameno Amapiano, popularly known as "you want to bam bam" has crossed the Atlantic and people are catching the vibes in America.

In a video shared by Tunde Ednut, two officers of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) danced hard to the song as they sang along.

The two officers showed off their dance moves. Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

You want to bam bam?

The female officers started off by grabbing each others' uniforms as they asked themselves "you want to bam bam?".

As the song played on, the officers rolled their waists to the rhythm as they danced on.

Watch the video below:

The song is going places

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 views with more than 3,000 comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

staro_fitness said:

"Songs now a days is not about how good you write or how sweet your voice sounds. Make His grace join hand say na your time even if you lol e go blow. Dope song it is."

simeonskye said:

"If na our own police now them for don give them charge, na wa o."

gbsneh said:

"If na Nigerian military personnel do video like dat “ the next thing na to query am."

djdeemoney said:

"The kiti kiti part hang for their mouth lol."

jacitydomainn said:

"Finest and the largest Police force world wide."

michaelt2626 said:

"This song go soon is going places. Nigerian music industry have taken over the whole world No cap."

Nigerian soldier arrested

In other news, the Nigerian Army reportedly confirmed the detention of a female soldier who recently accepted a relationship proposal from a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara state.

It was gathered that the director of Army public relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made the confirmation on Sunday, December 19.

He said the female officer whose name was not revealed violated military laws by getting involved in a public display of an amorous relationship with a paramilitary trainee, a corps member.

