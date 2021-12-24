A Nigerian lady has set tongues wagging after she bought a plot of land for her boyfriend and presented it to him as a birthday gift

The man was seen in a trending video displaying the documents to the land and gushing over the generous gift

The lady was also seen showering her lover with other gifts such as cash, making social media users praise her for her unusual generosity

How about a plot of land for your birthday? Well, a Nigerian lady has just presented a plot of land to her boyfriend as a birthday gift.

In what people have described as a rare female generosity to a male, the lady neatly packaged the land document in a briefcase and delivered it to her man to mark his special day.

The man was seen in a trending video displaying a spiral bind copy of the land document. The man was also showered with other gifts such as cash.

In the video shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja, the lady could be heard saying:

"See who got a plot of land for his birthday."

Social media users praise the lady

Expectedly, Nigerians on social media trooped to the comment section of the post to express their opinions. Here is what they are saying:

@iam_renny:

"Na she know how much she don collect ..allow her spoil her man."

@maro_reigns

"Don’t believe these things that you see on social media oooo."

@nellyblessing91

"I get all this things for mind to do ooo..na money remain and the man."

@joshuatyto:

"The boyfriend didn’t pass the vibe check I think it’s planned."

@iam__fagucci

"Mtcheew rubbish ...it’s obvious na d bd boy give her money to buy land say make she do as if na d baby."

