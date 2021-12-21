Christmas came early for popular content creator Claire Idera who is married to Nollywood actor Akah Nnani

The doting husband surprised his dear wife by splashing millions on a brand new car for her as a ‘push gift’

A video showing the moment Akah walked a blindfolded Clair to the location of the car gift sparked sweet reactions on social media

Nollywood actor Akah Nnani left many ladies on social media begging the question “God when?” following a sweet surprise he orchestrated for his dear wife, Clair Idera.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Akah presented his darling wife with a brand new car as her ‘push gift’.

In the video, a third party was seen leading Akah’s blindfolded wife to the spot where the beautifully decorated vehicle was parked.

Nollywood actor Akah Nnani surprises wife with new car. Photo: Akah Nnani

Source: Instagram

The lady then removed the blindfold from Claire, who already appeared anxious about what was going on.

Upon seeing the car, her husband and their kid, Claire, let out a scream, and others who were present couldn’t help but gush over the priceless moment.

Watch the clip as seen online below:

Reactions

The clip stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community. Read some comments spotted below:

pearlyugo:

"Congratulations to her. Make I go reason with my father in heaven. Make I know whether na His omodo I be"

_aniscooser:

"A good woman deserves everything.. congratulations "

tesyhomes:

"God bless those men who will go extra length to make their wives happy. And to the ones who will love to do but no money yet, may God Almighty increase your income in"

l.tobiloba:

"As it should be. Spoil your spouse!"

cristex_fashion:

"God I see what you are doing for others , I’m sure my miracle is on the way…thank you Jesus"

Source: Legit