A brilliant 5-year-old girl's academic exploits has earned her the admiration of social media users

The Nigerian kid's result was shared on social media by her excited dad who expressed joy and pride in her feat

The girl had 11 A's and 1 B in her recent school result despite attending school for only 60 days of a total 90 days

Nigerians have celebrated a little girl for her excellent result in school despite not going to school for the stipulated number of days.

The 5-year-old girl recorded 11 A's and 1 B in her recently concluded school term despite only doing 60 of the 90 school days.

She attended school only 60 days Photo Credit: Ezeh Ugovision Triple Testimony

Her proud father Ezeh Ugovision Triple Testimony took to Facebook to show off his daughter\s feat as he gushed over her.

He seemed to be impressed at her remarkable performance despite being only 5 and shared a copy of the result sheet.

He wrote:

"Am very proud of my child ❤

"She attended school for 60days out of 94days and got 11A and 1B ...

"5years of age with excellent school results.

"SOUTH AFRICAN NIGERIAN NAMIBIAN CITIZENS."

Social media users celebrate the kid

Chisom Eze said:

"An excellent result my princess ❤️. Congratulations ."

Comr Obele Eze Chibueze stated:

"Chimeremeze m, keep making us proud E dey blood"

Celestina Ugwu wrote:

"Fine girl with brilliant Brain keep it up little one."

Onu Daniels Chychygold opined:

"Impressive

"An excellent performance, bravo."

Bonatex Tochi thought:

"Congrats to her she didn't follow her father that side."

King Kelvin remarked:

"Intelligence most times is inherited either from the father or from the mother, so one of you must be intelligent. Congratulations little girl."

