Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, has appointed three Nigerians and one South African to the board of his Bitcoin Trust (BTrust) fund, which will be used to fund development in Africa and India.

In February, Dorsey announced a BTrust in collaboration with rapper Jay-Z.

BTrust is a fund with 500 BTC capital base worth N10,014,265,775.40 ($24,426,230), when pegged to late Monday’s market price $48,815.35, and will be managed by four Africans, without oversight from Dorsey or Jay Z.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 15, Dorsey revealed the identities of the BTrust board, three of whom are Nigerians; Abubakar Nur Khalil, Obi Nwosu, Ojoma Ochai, and South African, Carla Kirk-Cohen.

Who are BTrust board members?

Obi Nwosu is the Co-founder of Coinfloor, a serd-level cryptocurrency startup, which has raised $300,000 in funding round.

Ojoma Ochai is the Managing Partner at CcHUBCreative (Co-Creation Hub), a technology innovation workspace, accelerating startup growth in Nigeria and selected part in Africa – CcHUB has raised $5.5 million to aid its operation.

Abubakar Nur Khalil is a bitcoin core contributor, and had received $50,000 in BTC for his work on Bitcoin wallet software from Human Rights Foundation (HRF) in May 2021.

Khalil is also the CTO of Recursive Capital, an earlyon-stage crypto VC fund, supporting founders building critical web 3.0 infrastructure.

