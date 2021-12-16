A Nigerian lady is happy to have found a trader who loads her bag with plenty of tomatoes and pepper anytime she goes to his shop to buy

Yet, the man is not just doing her a favour as according to the lady, the man has hopelessly fallen in love with her and is expecting much in return

The lady named Naija Single Girl says she is looking for other traders who will show her the same amount of love and also shower her with eatables like meat and tangerine

A Nigerian lady has found luck in a trader who is never tired of dotting on her using tomato and pepper. The trader who sells tomato and pepper is said to have hopelessly fallen in love with the lady such that he gives her plenty of the product almost free of charge.

The lady named Naija Single Girl took to her Twitter account to explain how she gets N400 worth of tomatoes and pepper for just N100. The lady is apparently not ready to leave the man who is dating her in his dreams.

Naija Single Girl says she house found where to get cheap tomatoes and pepper. Credit: @NSG/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the lady:

"The guy who sells me pepper and tomatoes is hopelessly in love with me. HOPELESSLY. Consequently, I have been using N100 tomatoes to cook a big pot of stew. The amount he gives me is a lot. And he sneakily sells me this amount when other customers are not watching lest I become a victim of mob action from his customers getting 4 pieces of tomatoes for N200. The way his eyes lights us when he sees me approaching his stall cracks me up. And then he acts shy. They are usually three of them that sells at one stand, and I never noticed he liked me until mid this year when his colleagues pinched him when I came over. Lol."

Love is blind is a common saying and this perhaps holds true for the man in question. The lady says she uses her feminine wiles to get more tomatoes and pepper.

"Unfortunately for him I have been using my feminine wiles to my advantage since I noticed this. I’d greet him, smile at him, and act pleasantly. The more I do this, the more he packs the tomatoes for me. Him, his tomatoes and his peppers are ready to risk it all for me."

The lady blamed the harsh economic condition in Nigeria for her actions. She also said she is looking for other men who would be dotting on her with what they sell.

"In this Buhari era I have been enjoying N400 worth of tomatoes for N100. I wish a meat seller can love me like this because the price of meat wants to klll me. Even if I don’t see meat seller I can manage grapes seller or the 3 for N500 tangerines seller."

Nigerian lady weds a 45-year-old man who is sick and bedridden

In another story previously published by Legit.ng, a 27-year-old Nigerian lady got married to a 45-year-old man who is sick and bedridden. The rare show of love shocked many people who questioned the rationale behind the gesture.

But the lady identified as Christiana clung to her man in all circumstances and they were joined in happy wedlock. She said she loves her husband because he is a good man.

The man identified as Terkimbir Benjamin Tyough hails from Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State. The man worked as an election before he fell and injured his spinal cord, resulting in his inability to walk since then.

Source: Legit