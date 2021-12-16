I Want to Go to a Place With Lots of Sun: Oyinbo Leaves Her Country, Travels to Desert, Lives There for 20yrs
- A woman, Kamel Uschi, took a brave decision to leave her country and travel down to the middle of the desert in Dubai
- The German woman has lived in the desert for two decades with camels, making money from tourist
- Speaking with the media, Uschi revealed that she is happy living far away from people in Dubai
A white German woman, Kamel Uschi, did the unusual and travelled out of her country to a place she had never been.
She quit her regular job and told her travel agent that she wants to go to a place where there are a lot of camels, sun, and no German in sight, Nas Daily reports.
She now has 30 camels
That decision brought her to the middle of a desert in Dubai where she has lived for the past 20 years and gathered 30 camels.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
The woman has four men as helpers in the desert. Uschi said she feels healthy and happy than anywhere in the world.
Watch her video documentary below:
She's living the dream
At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4 million views with thousands of comments.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Branislav Stratrov said:
"You forgot to mention that she has quite a big pension from working all those years in Germany."
Tanimola Anees said:
"In that hot sun never. At night here in Dubai everywhere is heating and she decided to live in desert oh wow she is super natural."
Jelena Nikolić said:
"Great video! She definitely living the dream life. She looks joyful full of life without stress. More video about Uschi life."
Souad Mansour said:
"The business of camel milk and healthy fat coming from camels is booming in Europe. It is a business and smart decision that she made. Good luck!"
Lecturer lives inside bush
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lecturer, Aimee Le, revealed that for two years that she taught her students the English language in the university, they never knew she was living in a tent.
Living in such a condition was not an easy choice. It became the last resort when her flat rent increased in her third year as a PhD student at Royal Holloway, University of London.
With the increase, she soon realised that she could not keep up with the cost of running her research and staying in a flat.
Source: Legit