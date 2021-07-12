A Nigerian man, Japheth Prosper, has taken the frustration he has been having with his prepaid metre to Facebook

Japeth said that the N50,000 worth of light he bought in May is almost drained despite not having a constant electricity supply

Many Nigerians who reacted to his story advised him to go for solar energy as a permanent solution

A young Nigerian man identified as Japheth Prosper on Facebook on Wednesday, July 7, lamented about the way his prepaid metre has been reading so fast.

Japheth revealed that the N50,000 worth of energy he recharged on Monday, May 17, is showing signs of finishing.

The situation has remained the same

In a fit of frustration, the man asked what exactly he has done to deserve such. He said that the situation has remained the same despite his manager complaining about the issue.

Japheth revealed that his area has not even been having a stable power supply to warrant the units draining fast.

I switched off my AC's, still nothing

He disclosed as a way to remedy the situation, he had to stop using his air conditioners. To show how frustrated he is with the whole situation, he joked that he will be going on a hunger strike over the issue.

Many Nigerians who could relate to the situation commented on the issue. Below are some of their reactions:

Nne Bryte said:

"It's the Tariff, right. In 2015, you could get 126units for 1,000NGN (after paying the fixed charges o). But presently, with 1,000NGN, you get only 17.6units. Now multiply it by 50 to get the number of units vended for you. There is a proposed tariff increment. I can't say if it would kick of Aug or September 2021. Best thing is to use sunlight abi na solar."

Chika Osuyah said:

"Please, don't worsen the situation on ground by not eating your meals. Very soon a team from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, will visit your house soon. Sorry for the incompetence of the electricity company!"

Opara Lucyer said:

"Sir maybe you could try inverter/solar energy. Maybe that would serve you better."

Okunola Folakemi Lofsha said:

"A lot of things is wrong in Nigeria. Electricity is one them."

Kehinde Akanbi said:

"Sir, why not let the sun pay your electricity bills by going SOLAR."

Navas said:

"Close eye and try solar. You will not think of NEPA abi na AEDC again."

The billing is too much, help us

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that some residents of the Ogudu area of Lagos state decried what they tagged as the exploitation by the electricity distribution company.

It was gathered that the exorbitant estimated billing by electricity companies has continued to trigger reactions among the consumers in the state.

Residents of Eyiaro and Taiwose streets in Ogudu parts of Lagos staged a peaceful protest to register their displeasure over the 'crazy' estimated bill.

