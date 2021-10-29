A young Nigerian student, Kaitlin Gee-Akwada, has been made the vice chancellor of her university after getting a perfect CGPA of 5.0

Kaitlin who served in the role of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu's vice chancellor for one day said her feat is proof that people hold the power to attract their desires

The young scholar added that she had spoken her perfect CGPA into existence before even coming close to achieving it

For hitting a perfect CGPA of 5.0, a young Nigerian lady has been appointed the vice chancellor of her university.

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada served as the vice chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu and shared photos of her time in the official office on her Instagram page.

The lady said she spoke it into existence Photo Credit: @kay.akwada

Source: Instagram

Kaitlin said she spoke her CGPA into existence

In a celebratory post she made on Thursday, October 28, the young lady affirmed that she actually declared her CGPA into existence.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to her, a year ago she had prepared a speech in commemoration of the occasion which was yet to come, even when her CGPA hadn't hit the perfect score.

In her words:

"About a year ago, I wrote a speech in commemoration of this auspicious occasion, before I even hit a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.00. I put my faith to work and took action. Even the Bible buttresses the importance of backing up your faith with work [ James 2:26]."

The excited lady added that her achievement has gone to show that, "...the power to attract what you desire lies in your hands."

Nigerians celebrate her

@fertil.24 stated:

"Congratulations, that's the power of God's Word, with His Words you can create a beautiful future. God is awesome forever."

@sexpleasurez reacted:

"The most effective way to do it is to do it - not to speak it!!! Okay, she spoke it but she mostly did it!!! You gerrit now? If you don't Gerrit forget it!"

@macofficialgram thought:

"That’s good grade it shouldn’t be in Nigeria because na the same salary they wil put you with OND holder wee get connections."

@leaddyskincare said:

"This thing works..I remember acting a drama in school while doing a Diploma in UI then,I remembered vividly like play like play,I said I will have a 5.6 cgpa for that session...Omo,you won’t believe it came to pass.I was shocked!!"

Nigerian student celebrates becoming vice chancellor of his university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student had celebrated becoming vice chancellor of his university.

The young man took to his LinkedIn page to share some adorable photos after winning the contest that gave him the VC position.

In his words:

"The process involved registration, cognitive assessment tests and PowerPoint presentation on an alumni and a final election for the top three.

"I wasn't alone as I was assisted by my two Deputy Vice Chancellors, Ibukunoluwa Areo and James Joshua. Together and collaboratively we administered the running of the University."

Source: Legit.ng