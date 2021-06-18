Olasubomi Olopade, a student of Bowen University, emerged as a day vice chancellor of the institution and assumed office on Wednesday, June 16

The young man made the disclosure on his LinkedIn page and shared adorable photos of the activities he engaged in

According to Olopade, he alongside two other students steered the affairs of the school and made some policies

A student of Bowen University, Olasubomi Olopade, has celebrated his win after becoming a day Vice Chancellor (VC) of the institution.

The young man took to his LinkedIn page to share some adorable photos after winning the contest that gave him the VC position.

Olasubomi Olopade emerged a day vice chancellor of Bowen University. Photo credit: Olasubomi Olopade/LinkedIn

Becoming vice chancellor for one day

Olopade assumed the position of vice chancellor on Wednesday, June 16, after winning the A Day Vice Chancellor contest.

In his words:

"The process involved registration, cognitive assessment tests and PowerPoint presentation on an alumni and a final election for the top three.

"I wasn't alone as I was assisted by my two Deputy Vice Chancellors, Ibukunoluwa Areo and James Joshua. Together and collaboratively we administered the running of the University."

What he did on that day

He said he started his day started with a special breakfast and guard inspection. After resuming in the office, he presided over Batch B matriculation ceremony, addressed the congregant of students and staff.

In his words:

"Thereafter I had T.V, radio and newspaper interviews. Meetings with Principal officers also followed. Thereafter, I paid courtesy visits to statutory places and Directorates of the University and I penned my signatures to a plethora of documents involving funds disbursement."

He expressed gratitude to God and those who made it easy for him to emerge as vice chancellor of Bowen University for a day.

He said:

"I wouldn't have done this without the help of God, Parents, friends, and tagged mentors whose constant admonitions has kept me going. Specifically, I am grateful to my alumni mentor, Onyinye Enyioha whose help and support enabled my access to the finals."

