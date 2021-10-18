A young motorcycle rider has been massively rewarded after returning the money he found on a highway

Emmanuel Tuloe heard the announcement of the missing money on the radio and called to return it to the owner

He received a sum of $1,500 (N616,350) for his act of kindness

A publication by BBC News on October 13, 2021, reports that a kind young man by the name, Emmanuel Tuloe chose to return a sum of £37,000 (N20,881,048.40) he found on a highway.

The report shared that Emmanuel came across the money wrapped in a plastic bag and picked it up.

He soon heard a radio announcement about the missing money and decided to return it.

Okada drivers with passengers Photo credit: Robert/Flickr

Source: UGC

The young man called the owner of the money and informed her he has the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As a reward, the kind Okada rider was presented with a sum of $1,500 (N616,350) by the owner.

Emmanuel has since become a national hero, BBC reported.

A kind keke driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Mallam Tulu, was praised online for his honesty in returning the sum of N500,000 passengers forgot in his tricycle.

Taking to Facebook, a man called Bello Lukman, said that the money was left in his tricycle on Saturday, October 16, in Jos.

The man had picked the passengers who were going to buy some cows. When they alighted, they forgot to pick their money bag.

Nigerian man returns N2.5m

In other related news, a young Nigerian man, Julius Eze, showed people the true meaning of honesty. Between Friday night, July 9, and Saturday morning, July 10, when banks are closed, he received N2.5m in three batches.

The first credit alert was the sum of N500,000. Just when he was thinking about the surprise money, he got N1m the morning after. Eze was not out of the dumbfoundedness yet when another N1m came in.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, July 11, the man shared a screenshot of the alerts' SMS as they came in. In the post, he promised to go to the bank on Monday, July 12, and transfer the money to its owner.

Source: Legit