Okada Man Finds N20.8m on the Road, Gets Over N600k Appreciation Cash After Returning the Money
- A young motorcycle rider has been massively rewarded after returning the money he found on a highway
- Emmanuel Tuloe heard the announcement of the missing money on the radio and called to return it to the owner
- He received a sum of $1,500 (N616,350) for his act of kindness
A publication by BBC News on October 13, 2021, reports that a kind young man by the name, Emmanuel Tuloe chose to return a sum of £37,000 (N20,881,048.40) he found on a highway.
The report shared that Emmanuel came across the money wrapped in a plastic bag and picked it up.
He soon heard a radio announcement about the missing money and decided to return it.
The young man called the owner of the money and informed her he has the money.
As a reward, the kind Okada rider was presented with a sum of $1,500 (N616,350) by the owner.
Emmanuel has since become a national hero, BBC reported.
