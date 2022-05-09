A young man identified simply as Victor has successfully defrauded a POS agent of the sum of N75,000 after allegedly hypnotising her

The agent was said to have parted with the said sum including another extra N50 before the alleged fraudster vanished into thin air

The police in Lagos through its spokesman Benjamin Hundyin have confirmed the incident and have promised to swing into action to bring the culprit to justice

A Nigerian man named Victor has played a fast one on a POS agent identified as Joy in Lagos state.

Victor successfully collected the sum of N75,000 and vamoosed into thin air before the agent realised herself from what felt like a "mysterious charm".

The man left with the money without giving his card for it to be removed. Photo credit: aron Foster, Jeffbergen and Mongkhonkhamsao.

Source: Getty Images

He may have used charms

According to the story, as narrated by a neighbour to the unfortunate agent, the alleged fraudster simply asked for the money and it was handed to him.

Victor thereafter placed a bag under the care of the agent, telling her that he will be back, without giving her his card for the money to be drawn.

The deposited bag contains sachets of water

It was after Victor had left that Joy checked the bag and discovered that it contained sachets of water. She was said to have cried out bitterly and all efforts to locate the young man failed.

Punch Newspaper quotes Elizabeth Adetula who narrated the story as saying:

“According to my receptionist, Victor told the operator to give him N75,000 cash and he’ll give her his ATM card for cash withdrawal and she could take N2,000 as service charge, and Joy agreed.

“After Joy handed the cash to Victor, he dropped a nylon bag with her under the pretext of coming back to pick it. He also asked her to give him N50 to quickly buy something from a store close by, but he never came back.

“When Joy checked the nylon bag, she found five pieces of sachet water. This was when she came to her senses; she ran outside in the rain, crying and looking for him everywhere, but he was gone. She couldn’t explain what happened or what came over her; I think she was charmed.”

