Over four million Nigerians are said to have been lifted out of poverty in Nigeria, the federal government has said

The government said that these Nigerians were shown the right way for sustainable living through the agricultural sector

According to the minister of agriculture and rural development, the agricultural processes remain viable means of sustainable creation of employment

On Friday, October 15, the federal government announced that about 4.21 million Nigerians have been lifted out of poverty through Nigeria's agricultural sector within the past years.

This was disclosed by the minister of agriculture and rural development, Mohammed Mahmood, at the ministerial press briefing in celebration of the 2021 World Food Day.

The minister said that the agricultural sector would increase its contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product. Photo: Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development

World Food Day is an international day celebrated every year worldwide on October 16, to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945.

The theme for this year's celebration is; 'Together. Our actions are our future'.

Mahmood said several initiatives of the government including food production, processing and marketing of agricultural commodities have been used to empower many Nigerians

According to the minister, all these took place within the past two years leading to the upliftment of a total of 4,205,576 Nigerians out of poverty.

He said the effort would be a continuous process as part of President Muhammadu Buhari mandate to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the space of 10-years.

The minister also noted that the agricultural and rural development ministry has succeeded in building the capacity of 2,205,576 farmers comprising youths and women.

He said the identified population were trained and empowered on different agricultural value chains in an ongoing exercise.

Mahmood also stated that with the collaboration of several entrepreneurs in the sector, the achievement of the SDG goals of lifting millions out of poverty and ending extreme hunger would be achieved.

Mahmood said:

“With the concerted effort of agro-entrepreneurs, I am very optimistic that the contribution of agriculture to the Nigerian economy will increase exponentially from 23 per cent to over 50 per cent in the next 10 years."

Source: Legit