A woman and her daughter celebrated the Alaafin of Oyo's 83rd birthday in style by drumming for the traditional ruler

Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III clocked a new age on Friday, October 15, and the drummers made the day a memorable one

An adorable video of the duo drumming was shared on the Instagram page of the traditional ruler

A woman identified as Ayanbanke Onilu has warmed hearts on social media after she and her daughter drummed to celebrate Alaafin of Oyo's 83rd birthday on Friday, October 15.

A video of the woman and her daughter was posted on the Instagram page of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III and the sweet sounds of their drums warmed many people's hearts.

Ayanbanke and her daughter drummed for Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III on his 83rd birthday. Photo credit: @alaafin_oyo

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, @alaafin_oyo wrote:

"Ayanbanke Onilu Oba for Alaafin Oba Adeyemi III 83rd Birthday Celebration for Alaafin Oba Adeyemi III."

The woman, who wore the same dress with her daughter, displayed her mastery of the talking drum in the adorable video.

Oba Lamidi has been the Alaafin of Oyo since 1970 after succeeding Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II.

Many react to the adorable video

The sounds of the drums warmed many people's hearts on social media and they soon flooded the comment section to commend Ayanbanke and celebrate Oba Adeyemi.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @alwajudprince said:

"I love this."

@ayantoladeolu commented:

"O káre láé! Àyàn ó gbè ó̩."

@el_padrino1 wrote:

"Happy birthday iku oba yeye llnp sir."

@lee.schlagel.3 said:

"Happy birthday to iku Baba yeye."

@sirmikky_exchange commented:

"Baba mi Atanda happy birthday....may Almighty Allah protect you and keep you more for all yoruba race in good health.Bih jahi Rosulullahi.Ameen."

Elderly woman wows many with her drumming skill

Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly woman in a Nigerian church gave people on social media much to talk about as she showed off her dexterity on a drum set.

Dressed in ankara with headgear on, the woman handled the drum stick like a professional in a video shared by @famousblogng. She must have been drumming for years.

A man stood in front of the woman, capturing the moment on his phone. An unseen person sang on as an accompaniment to the woman's performance with the drum set.

Other instrumentalists also backed her up to make for a sterling performance.

Source: Legit.ng