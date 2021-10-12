A grandma who showed the stuff she is made of when it comes to drumming has wowed many Instagram users

In a short clip, the woman drummed so hard, syncing with other instrumentalists that Nigerians wondered where she learned the art from

Among those who commended her were people who said that it really shows she must have at one time been an active drummer in the church

An elderly woman in a Nigerian church has given people on social media much to talk about as she showed off her dexterity on a drum set.

Dressed in ankara with headgear on, the woman handled the drum stick like a professional in a video shared by @famousblogng. She must have been drumming for years.

The grandma was praised massively on social media by many people. Photo source: @famousblogng

The woman made good music

A man stood in front of the woman, capturing the moment on his phone. An unseen person sang on as an accompaniment to the woman's performance with the drum set.

Other instrumentalists also backed her up to make for a sterling performance.

At the moment of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments and more than 1,700 likes.

She is good!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

emmaginationclotheium said:

"Someone needs to find that woman for us. Whaaaaatttt?!!!! Beautiful!!!! The kind of things you want to see in the morning. Not every time FIGHT."

seundreams said:

"Mama d papa."

chiimuamaka said:

"Young drummer go grow old one day..."

_lobaloba said:

"I like the rhythm the other guy playing the piano is dishing out."

lemon.chi.940 said:

"Strong Mama I love you."

honeybro_official said:

"I say Amen to all her good wishes."

An old woman demonstrated energy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian Facebook user, Ugo Egbujo, posted the video of an old woman vibing hard to Michael Jackson's you Rock My World.

Ugo said that the woman is 75 years old as many wondered how come the dancer looks so fit like a 25-year-old athlete.

In the short clip, the dancer dressed in a tracksuit displayed different legworks as she swung her hands and legs around to match the song. Her dance content has gathered hundreds of reactions on the platform.

