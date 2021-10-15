A school girl from India has invented a special ironing cart that is solar-powered to help in the fight against climate change

The 14-year-old named Vinisha Umashankar from Tamil Nadu, a south Indian state, came up with the solution as a way to discourage the use of charcoal irons

According to Vinisha, she observed that iron vendors use charcoals which contributes to deforestation

The fight against climate change in India and indeed Asia has received some boost following the invention of a solar-powered ironing cart by a young girl.

14-year-old Vinisha Umashankar is the brain behind the special cart.

The girl hopes to fight climate change with her invention Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News

The Tamil Nadu resident told BBC News that she came up with the invention after doing some research work on how charcoals contributed to climate change.

She found out that it not only causes climate change but also air pollution and deforestation. And these lead to respiratory diseases in humans.

It can do up to 6 hours of ironing when well powered

Thanks to the fact that solar energy can be stored in batteries, the iron box of the ironing cart can last up to 6 hours when well charged by solar.

And will last for more hours with an increased number of batteries.

People hail her innovation

Arani Mukherjee said:

"Bravo. Found a problem, solved a problem, and provided more opportunities for growth. This is the future. Well done Vinisha, you are a true entrepreneur. This needs the right guidance and funding so that more and more people can adopt this."

Arun Lekha Shekhawat remarked:

"Love this. @ Great, such small changes can bring a sizable difference. Moreover it is the duty of every one now to seek environment friendly solution."

Nico Weyers wrote:

"This is beautiful. This is also why I get so annoyed when people get up on a stage and shout doom and gloom. There are so many creative, driven people like Vinisha who instead of making a public spectacle, actually do something.

"We need more real action, real change in the world, and less drama."

Neil Holden stated:

"This great. Well done Vinisha! Hopefully, an entrepreneur &/or philanthropist will pick this up and put it into production. Looks a lot better for the planet than "jols" up into space!"

