Gunmen shot the MACBAN chairman in Langai Ward, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday night, October 17, 2026

The victim, Alhaji Yakubu, survived the attack but sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital

Plateau State MACBAN Chairman Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo confirmed the shooting and said an investigation was underway

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Mangu, Plateau State - Gunmen on Saturday night opened fire on the chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Langai Ward, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victim, identified as Alhaji Yakubu, survived but was left with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

MACBAN chairman Yakubu survives gunmen attack with serious injuries. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

The Plateau State MACBAN chairman, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, confirmed the attack on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said the association was working to establish what happened and who was behind it.

"The incident has been reported. We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident," Babayo said.

Security fears in Mangu

The shooting has deepened concern over the security situation in Mangu, a local government area that has suffered repeated bouts of violence in recent years.

The area has been at the centre of long-running tensions between farming and herding communities, with cattle rustling, destruction of farmlands, and reprisal attacks among the recurring grievances on both sides.

The attack on Yakubu comes amid what observers describe as a broader deterioration of security across parts of Plateau State, where several people have reportedly lost their lives in separate incidents over recent weeks.

Residents and community leaders have renewed calls for security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation, identify those behind the shooting, and put measures in place to prevent further violence or retaliatory attacks.

The spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, SP Alabo Alfred, had not responded to inquiries by the time this report was filed.

Gunmen shoot MACBAN chairman Alhaji Yakubu in Mangu, Plateau State

Source: Original

Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen killed the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) chairman, Ardo Muhammad, and his companion in Benue State.

The tragic incident has sparked tension among residents in Otukpo and neighbouring communities in Benue State.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said the state command has launched an investigation into the ambush attack.

Source: Legit.ng