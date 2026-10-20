The Ogun State Government approved a ₦50,000 welfare palliative for each of the 3,050 NYSC Batch C, Stream I corps members in Sagamu

Disbursement of the funds began on Monday as corps members undergo their orientation programme at the Sagamu camp

Ogun State also donated 500 mattresses to the NYSC orientation camp to improve accommodation conditions

The Ogun State Government has approved a ₦50,000 welfare payment for each of the 3,050 corps members from the 2026 NYSC Batch C, Stream I currently undergoing their orientation at the camp in Sagamu.

Governor Dapo Abiodun's administration announced the intervention as part of its efforts to ease the financial pressures facing young Nigerians navigating the demands of their service year. Disbursement of the funds began on Monday, October 19.

Ogun's support for NYSC corps members

The ₦50,000 payment is designed to help corps members cover personal and essential expenses during the orientation period, particularly given that many are away from their families and adjusting to unfamiliar environments.

In a statement signed by Wasiu Isiaka, the Commissioner for Sports Development, the state government said it recognises that corps members face significant financial and personal demands as they settle into their new assignments, and that the payment is meant to ease that transition.

Alongside the cash palliative, the state government has also approved the donation of 500 mattresses to the Sagamu orientation camp. The move comes in response to a rise in the number of corps members deployed to Ogun State, which has placed greater pressure on camp facilities and accommodation capacity.

Why Ogun is investing in corps members

The Abiodun administration said it views the welfare of corps members as central to ensuring they can carry out their duties effectively. Corps members contribute to key sectors across their host communities, including education, healthcare, and community development.

The government said it plans to continue improving facilities at the orientation camp as the number of deployed corps members grows, with the goal of maintaining decent living conditions and a supportive environment throughout the orientation exercise.

Ogun State also called on corps members to embrace the values promoted by the NYSC scheme, including discipline, patriotism, and service, and to take full advantage of the opportunities available to them during their service year.

Source: Legit.ng