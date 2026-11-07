Germany's Federal Employment Agency has outlined a four-step process that foreign nationals must follow to secure employment in the country

Learning German is listed as the first and most critical step, with the agency warning that English alone is usually not sufficient for most employers

Foreign workers must also confirm their professional qualifications meet German standards before applying for the appropriate visa

Germany has laid out a clear, four-step process that foreign skilled workers from outside the European Union must complete before they can take up employment in the country.

The Federal Employment Agency, Germany's official government body for employment matters, published the requirements on its website, outlining exactly what applicants need to do from start to finish.

Germany lists 4 steps foreign skilled workers must take to get employed. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Steps for foreign workers to get job in Germany

1. Learn the German Language

The agency places language learning at the very top of the list, stressing that good German skills significantly improve a job seeker's prospects. Most employers expect at least a basic level of German, and the agency is explicit that English is generally not sufficient on its own.

Prospective workers are encouraged to begin language lessons while still in their home country. In some visa categories, proof of language proficiency is a mandatory requirement, and certain professions carry specific language benchmarks that must be met.

2. Job search

Once a solid language foundation is in place, the next step is finding a job. The Federal Employment Agency points applicants towards reputable online job portals and official job exchanges designed specifically for international candidates, with the agency itself offering direct support in matching foreign applicants with available positions.

3. Get professional qualification

The third step involves getting professional qualifications officially recognised. Germany regulates certain professions and requires that foreign credentials meet national standards. This is done through a formal recognition procedure, which is compulsory for some roles and visa types.

4. Apply for visa

Finally, nationals from countries outside the EU, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland must apply for a visa before entering Germany to work. The type of visa required varies depending on the purpose and length of the intended stay.

Who qualifies as skilled worker in Germany?

Germany is specifically targeting qualified workers from abroad to address labour shortages.

According to the Federal Employment Agency, an individual is considered a skilled worker if they hold a university degree, have completed at least two years of vocational training in their field, or can demonstrate several years of relevant professional experience. Supporting documents are required in all cases.

Citizens of EU member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland are exempt from the visa requirement and may enter and work in Germany freely.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng