Gunmen shot dead a Deputy Superintendent of the NSCDC in Pushit community, Mangu LGA, Plateau State, late Monday night

The attackers had kidnapped a local businessman before opening fire on the officer as his motorcycle's headlight exposed them

Community member Lawrence Tabitha called on security agencies and the Plateau State Government to urgently reinforce safety in the area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gunmen killed a serving Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officer and kidnapped a businessman in Pushit community, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Monday night, October 19, 2026.

It was gathered that the attack took place around 9:30 pm despite an active dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on parts of the area.

Gunmen kill NSCDC officer despite curfew in Plateau State. Photo credit: NSCDC

Source: Twitter

Lawrence Tabitha, a member of the community, said the attackers first seized a businessman who trades in fuel, cement and fertiliser before making their escape.

As reported by The Punch, Lawrence confirmed the attack to journalists in Jos on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

While fleeing with their captive, the headlight of a motorcycle ridden by a Deputy Superintendent of the NSCDC lit up their position, prompting the gunmen to open fire on the officer near his residence. The officer died from the gunshot.

Security concerns mount in Pushit district

According to Daily Trust, Tabitha said the incident has deepened anxiety among residents of Pushit and nearby communities, who have already endured repeated attacks in settlements including Vodni, Sabon Gari and Nchiya.

"The incident has heightened concerns over the security situation in Pushit and surrounding communities despite measures put in place to curb attacks," he said.

He appealed to the Plateau State Government and security agencies to move quickly to strengthen their presence in the district and secure the release of the abducted businessman.

He also urged residents "to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies."

The spokesperson of Plateau NSCDC command, ASP AR Rimvyok, who confirmed the tragic incident, said, “It is true.”

Gunmen abduct businessman, kill NSCDC officer near his home in Plateau

Source: Original

Gunmen kill community leader in Plateau

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected gunmen attacked Mishkaham Yohanna Jatau Samkwar at his Daffo residence on the night of October 13, 2026.

The shooting came just a day after the community leader's son was released from kidnappers who abducted him earlier in October.

Community Peace Observers chairman raised alarm over near-daily killings in Bokkos, saying violence had become normalised among residents.

Source: Legit.ng