President Tinubu flagged off his 2027 re-election campaign in Kaduna alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima

Tinubu directly addressed critics over hunger and poverty, claiming his opponents created the problems Nigeria now faces

The president called on Nigerians to vote on January 16, 2027, urging them to give him a mandate to finish what he started

President Bola Tinubu has formally launched his re-election bid for the 2027 presidential election, flagging off the All Progressives Congress campaign in Kaduna State alongside Vice President Kashim Shettima and their wives.

Addressing what he described as hundreds of thousands of supporters drawn from across the North, Tinubu said the crowd's turnout reflected the strength of his movement heading into the election cycle.

President Bola Tinubu's full speech at the APC campaign flag off in Kaduna Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu said:

"Three years ago, you gave me the privilege of serving as your President. Today, you filled this city again, hundreds of thousands of you from across the North, and I felt the warmth of your support."

Tinubu blames opposition for Nigeria's woes

The president used the occasion to push back against opposition criticism over worsening economic conditions in the country. Rather than defend the current situation, Tinubu placed the blame squarely on previous administrations, arguing that his government inherited deep-rooted problems it did not create.

He noted:

"My opponents talk about hunger and poverty. I asked the crowd today who created these problems. They did. We are the ones working to eradicate them."

Tinubu pointed to the removal of the petrol subsidy as a defining moment of his administration, framing it as a courageous decision that ended years of corruption in the sector. "The subsidy racket, fraudulent invoices and fuel smuggling are firmly behind us, and there is no going back," he said, adding that the reforms had since generated increased revenues now being channelled to states through APC governors.

Tinubu expresses confidence in Nigeria's economy

Acknowledging the hardship that Nigerians have endured since the reforms took effect, the president struck a more personal tone, saying, "I know the road has been hard. I hear you. Your sacrifices will not be in vain."

He praised Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for hosting the campaign launch and cited the performance of APC governors across the country as evidence of the party's governance record, noting that salaries were being paid regularly and infrastructure projects were progressing.

Tinubu rounded off his address with a direct appeal for votes, setting his sights firmly on the January 16, 2027 election date. "On January 16, 2027, come out with your PVCs and give Vice President Kashim Shettima and me the mandate to finish what we started," he said.

See the video of his full speech here:

Kwankwaso receives former APC leader to NDC

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng