LAMATA Managing Director Abimbola Akinajo announced that three new Blue Line stations are set to open by the end of February 2027

The new stations — FESTAC, Alakija and Trade Fair — will bring the total number of operational Blue Line stations from five to eight

LAMATA also disclosed that four Quality Bus Corridors are nearing completion alongside progress on two major interchange hubs

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State is set to welcome three new urban rail stations by the end of February 2027, as the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) confirmed plans to extend the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line to FESTAC, Alakija and Trade Fair.

The Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, said the addition of the three stations would extend rail access to more residents, particularly those travelling along the FESTAC-Alakija-Trade Fair corridor.

Akinajo disclosed this in Lagos during the 2026 Media Parley organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via LAMATA's X handle @Lamataonline on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Blue Line network growing to 8 stations

The Blue Line currently serves five stations: Marina, National Theatre, Iganmu, Alaba and Mile 2. Once the new stations open in the first quarter of 2027, the network will cover eight stations in total, giving more commuters access to rail as an alternative to road travel.

Akinajo said the expansion would strengthen connectivity across the corridor and ease the burden on road infrastructure in one of Africa's most congested cities.

Bus corridors and Interchange hubs also progressing

Beyond the rail extension, Akinajo revealed that four Quality Bus Corridors (QBCs) are close to completion, while construction of the Marina and Mile 2 Interchange Hubs has recorded considerable progress.

Together, these projects form part of Lagos State's broader plan to build an integrated transport network linking rail, bus and interchange services.

The developments are intended to make journeys across Lagos more seamless, reducing the friction commuters face when switching between different modes of transport.

The planned February 2027 opening of the three Blue Line stations, combined with the progress on bus corridors and interchange hubs, reflects the state government's push to modernise public transportation infrastructure and extend its reach to a growing urban population.

Source: Legit.ng