Former APC spokesperson Timi Frank wrote an open letter to US President Donald Trump requesting diplomatic support ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections

Frank raised concerns about public trust in INEC and called for a high-level US delegation to engage Nigerian electoral and security authorities before the polls

The letter linked credible elections to economic development and stronger Nigeria-US ties in security, energy, and trade

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has written an open letter to United States President Donald Trump, asking Washington to use its diplomatic influence to support free and fair elections in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The letter, titled "No Mandate From Fraud: Election 2027," urged the Trump administration to treat electoral integrity as a core part of its engagement with Nigeria, arguing that early diplomatic pressure would be far more effective than any response after the elections have been conducted.

APC's Timi Frank Asks Trump to Back Credible Elections in Nigeria in 2027

Source: Twitter

Frank's Concerns About INEC and the Electoral Process

Frank pointed to what he described as a public confidence crisis surrounding the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that many Nigerians already doubted the commission's ability to deliver a credible outcome. He said proactive engagement from the United States and its international partners could help shift that perception before voting begins.

He called on Washington to consider sending a senior delegation to Nigeria to meet with political leaders, electoral officials, and security agencies ahead of the polls. The aim, he said, would be to encourage all parties to commit openly to a transparent process and to hold electoral offenders accountable.

Frank also stressed the role of the judiciary and security services, saying judicial officers must remain impartial in handling election-related cases, and that security agencies must protect voters without favouring any political group. "The time to act is before the elections, not after," he said.

Nigeria-US Ties and the Migration Question

Beyond electoral concerns, Frank framed the request within the broader context of Nigeria-US bilateral relations. He argued that credible elections would produce accountable leadership capable of driving economic growth and improving governance, which he linked directly to some of the factors behind Nigeria's rising emigration rates.

He said stronger democratic institutions in Nigeria would create conditions for deeper cooperation with the United States in areas such as energy development, security, and economic partnership, making the case that Washington's investment in Nigeria's electoral process would serve American interests as well.

Frank urged the Trump administration to work with multilateral partners to build a coordinated international response that reinforces Nigeria's electoral process rather than reacting to its failures after the fact.

Source: Legit.ng