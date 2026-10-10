The US Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos published their remaining 2026 holiday closure schedule, covering five dates across October, November and December

The closures fall on a mix of American federal holidays and Nigerian public holidays, meaning consular services will be unavailable on those dates

The US Embassy said that emergency assistance for American citizens will still be available during all holiday periods

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will shut their doors five times between October and December 2026, as both missions observe a combination of American federal holidays and Nigerian public holidays.

The schedule, published on the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria website, covers all remaining closures for the year and affects consular services including visa applications, passport renewals, and notarial appointments.

Nigerians seeking US visa, passport and other consular services have been advised to plan around the missions' October, November and December holiday closures. Photo credit: @WhiteHouse, @USinNigeria

Source: Twitter

Remaining US Embassy Holiday Dates in 2026

The first closure falls on Monday, October 12, for Columbus Day, one of 11 federal holidays formally recognised by the United States government. The holiday marks Christopher Columbus's 1492 Atlantic crossing, widely credited with setting off sustained contact between Europe and the Americas.

In recent years, however, the date has become contested, with a growing number of American states and cities choosing to observe Indigenous Peoples' Day on the same date to acknowledge the impact of European colonisation on native communities. Some jurisdictions now recognise both occasions at the same time.

The missions will close again on Wednesday, November 11, for Veterans Day in the United States, followed by a third closure on Thursday, November 26, for Thanksgiving Day.

Christmas Day on Friday, December 25, will be observed jointly by both Nigeria and the United States, and the missions will close accordingly. The final closure of the year is scheduled for Saturday, December 26, for Boxing Day, a recognised Nigerian public holiday.

The remaining US Embassy and Consulate holiday closures for 2026 are:

S/N Date Day Holiday Observed by 1. October 12, 2026 Monday Columbus Day United States 2. November 11, 2026 Wednesday Veterans Day United States 3. November 26, 2026 Thursday Thanksgiving Day United States 4. December 25, 2026 Friday Christmas Day Nigeria and US 5. December 26, 2026 Saturday Boxing Day Nigeria

What Nigerians Seeking US Services Should Know

The US Embassy urged anyone planning to seek visa, passport, notarial, or other consular services to factor the holiday timetable into their scheduling. Routine public services will not be available on any of the five dates listed above, and applicants are advised to book appointments on working days ahead of or after these closures.

The embassy added that emergency assistance for US citizens will remain accessible throughout all holiday periods, regardless of the mission's general closure status.

Schools to Close Nationwide for One Weekday Before 2026 Ends

Meanwhile, primary and secondary schools, universities, and other educational institutions across Nigeria will not hold academic activities on Friday, December 25, 2026, as the country observes Christmas Day, a federally recognised public holiday.

For some primary and secondary schools, the closure will come close to the official end of the first term. Universities may already be on recess or following their own academic calendars by that point.

Source: Legit.ng