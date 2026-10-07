Foundation Announces 74 Public-Sector Leaders for Sixth AIG Programme

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation named 74 public-sector professionals for the sixth cohort of its leadership programme run with Oxford University

Botswana and Eswatini joined the programme for the first time, extending its reach to 12 African countries since it launched

Alumni of the programme have led over 300 reform projects across Africa, with 62% taking on expanded leadership roles after completing it

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has selected 74 public-sector professionals to join the sixth cohort of the Aig-Imoukhuede Public Leaders Programme, an executive leadership initiative run in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford.

The new cohort brings together public servants from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Malawi and Zambia. Botswana and Eswatini are represented for the first time, taking the total number of African countries the programme has reached to twelve since it began.

74 public-sector professionals join an Oxford-backed programme as alumni take on bigger leadership roles. Photo credit: AIG

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The six-month programme combines virtual coursework with an intensive residential week, both delivered by Blavatnik School faculty. Each participant also designs a reform project to implement within their own ministry, department or agency.

Programme impact across Africa

Since the programme launched, alumni have completed more than 300 reform projects across the continent. A recent impact survey found that 62 per cent of alumni have taken on expanded leadership responsibilities after completing the training.

Among the reforms led by alumni is the development of Nigeria's first sexual harassment policy for the National Youth Service Corps, approved in 2024. The policy introduced formal reporting and disciplinary procedures covering roughly 400,000 corps members deployed every year.

In Lagos State, a separate alumni-led initiative improved primary healthcare access in a hard-to-reach riverine community, increasing outreach sessions from four to 12 per month. The effort recorded more than 540 outpatient visits and a rise in childhood immunisation rates.

Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice-Chair of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, said the growing network was changing how public servants approach reform work.

"Public servants from twelve countries across Africa now have access to the same world-class faculty, the same learning experience and a network of peers facing many of the same reform challenges. That matters because reform can be lonely work when it feels as though you are the only one in your organisation pushing for change.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Public Leaders Programme reminds public servants that they are not working in isolation but as part of a wider community of reformers across the continent," she said.

A growing continental network

What started five years ago as an effort to raise the quality of public-sector leadership in Nigeria has grown into a network of more than 300 reform-minded officials drawn from across Africa. The addition of new countries to each cohort has broadened the range of governance contexts represented, creating a richer exchange of ideas among participants.

The foundation said it looks forward to supporting the sixth cohort as participants build on their capabilities and apply what they learn to the institutions and citizens they serve.

Source: Legit.ng