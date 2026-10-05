A resident of Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, has recounted hearing a loud sound shortly before a helicopter crashed in the area on Monday.

The crash reportedly occurred in a swampy area within the creek, making it difficult for residents to reach the scene.

“We Heard Very Loud Sound": Resident Speaks on Helicopter Crash in Ondo State

Source: Getty Images

Ondo: ‘We heard a very loud sound’

“It happened this morning. We heard a very loud sound in the area where the incident occurred, but we could not get there because the place is a swampy area inside the creek; we are just looking at it from afar,” the resident said.

He said police and military personnel later arrived at the scene to commence rescue efforts, adding that the occupants of the helicopter might have died in the crash.

The number of casualties could not be immediately confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Police commence investigation

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Command said investigation had commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said,

“The Ondo State Police Command confirms the reported aircraft crash in the Igbokoda axis of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday, 5th October 2026.

“Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, as efforts to establish the full circumstances continue.”

Jimoh urged residents of Igbokoda and adjoining communities to remain calm and avoid circulating unverified information.

He said the public would be informed as soon as further credible information becomes available.

Source: Legit.ng