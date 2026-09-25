LG says Smart TV privacy features, including voice recognition and personalised recommendations, should require user consent

Voice control is disabled by default, while the firm says non-triggering audio is discarded rather than stored or transmitted

Eligible Smart TVs may receive security updates for up to five years, alongside device connectivity and bug-reporting protections

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

As more Nigerian households adopt smart TVs and connected entertainment devices, LG Electronics has outlined how its television platform handles voice recognition, viewing data, personalised recommendations and device connectivity.

The company said several data-driven features on its Smart TVs are optional and designed to give users control over the information they choose to share.

LG explains how SmartTV privacy features function amid new user concerns

Source: Getty Images

LG explains privacy controls on Smart TVs

According to LG, features including voice recognition, Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), personalised recommendations and interest-based advertising require users to opt in before activation.

Users can review permissions, change settings or withdraw consent through their television settings, the company said.

LG added that disabling the optional features does not prevent customers from using basic functions such as watching television, accessing streaming services, connecting external devices or receiving software updates.

How LG says voice recognition works

LG also addressed privacy concerns surrounding voice-enabled televisions, saying voice control is disabled by default and must be activated by the user.

On supported models, voice commands can be initiated through the microphone button on the remote control or through an enabled hands-free function.

The company said its Smart TVs do not continuously record household conversations. When hands-free voice control is activated, LG said the television listens locally for a designated wake word, while audio that does not trigger the feature is discarded rather than stored or transmitted.

LG said the voice-recognition session ends after a command has been processed.

ACR and personalised advertising

LG's Automatic Content Recognition technology can identify content being watched from supported sources and use that information for functions such as content discovery and audience insights.

The company said ACR is switched off by default and requires separate user consent.

According to LG, the technology relies on audio fingerprinting and does not collect screenshots, screen recordings, video captures or voice recordings. Personalised advertising also requires separate approval from users, it said.

Security updates for eligible TVs

LG said its Smart TVs can detect compatible devices, including gaming consoles, set-top boxes, DVD players and some Internet of Things products, to simplify connections between devices.

The company said information collected for device discovery is used to support connectivity and is not used for household profiling or targeted advertising without additional consent.

New SmartTV features arrive as LG explains how to activate them. Credit: RuslanDashinsky

Source: Getty Images

On cybersecurity, LG said it operates a global bug bounty programme through which independent researchers can report potential vulnerabilities.

The company also advises users to keep their television software updated. According to LG, eligible models can receive security updates for up to five years from the initial release of the applicable webOS platform version.

The privacy and security measures come as connected televisions increasingly combine traditional viewing with streaming, gaming, voice controls and smart-home functions.

This version keeps the key consumer information while attributing claims about recording, data use, and security directly to LG rather than presenting them as independent facts.

Samsung bans popular smart TV apps

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung has announced plans to remove a number of smart TV apps after new cybersecurity research revealed that some of them could secretly share users' internet connections with strangers, exposing millions of households to potential cyber threats.

The move follows findings by Norwegian cybersecurity firm Mnemonic, which discovered that several apps available through Samsung's Smart TV platform contained software capable of turning users' internet connections into so-called "residential proxy" networks.

Source: Legit.ng