The FBI confirmed it is investigating a claimed breach of its FBIJobs.gov portal that may have exposed agents' personal data

Criminal hacking group ShinyHunters said it stole information on nearly all FBI agents, including home addresses and Social Security numbers

A retired FBI supervisory special agent warned the stolen data could enable targeted scams and carry counterintelligence risks

The FBI has confirmed it is actively investigating a claimed cyber breach of its jobs recruitment portal, FBIJobs.gov, after a criminal hacking group said it accessed the personal information of bureau employees and job applicants.

In a post on X on Thursday, the FBI said the origin of the breach had not yet been confirmed, adding that investigators were looking into whether the compromise came from within the bureau's own systems or through one of its external service providers.

The FBI investigates a claimed cyber breach of FBIJobs.gov after the ShinyHunters hacking group says it accessed employee and applicant data. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

"While the point of breach is still undetermined — whether a third-party or the FBI's enterprise — we are actively and aggressively investigating this matter and working closely with those third-party providers that support FBIJobs.gov to mitigate any and all risk," the bureau wrote.

According to FBI, ShinyHunters, a criminal hacking and extortion group, has claimed responsibility for the attack and said it obtained data belonging to nearly all FBI agents as well as individuals who applied to work at the bureau, Reuters reported. A data sample shared with Reuters reportedly contained agents' names, home addresses, Social Security numbers, work assignments and, in some cases, names of their family members.

What the breach could mean for FBI security

Jason Pack, chief executive of Media Rep Global Strategies and a retired FBI supervisory special agent, told Fox News Digital that investigators must draw a clear line between a personnel data leak and any access to classified investigative systems.

"There is a meaningful difference between somebody obtaining personnel information and somebody gaining access to classified investigative systems," he said. "Based on what we know right now, there is no indication they have the keys to the kingdom."

Pack warned, however, that combining personal details with an agent's work information creates openings for targeted fraud. "If an adversary knows who somebody is, where they work and what they do, they can build a much more believable scam around that person," he said.

He also flagged potential counterintelligence concerns, noting that assignment data could be of interest to foreign intelligence services.

"If a foreign intelligence service can associate particular people with certain assignments, it can help them identify individuals they may want to learn more about, approach or potentially assess for recruitment," Pack said, while stressing that there was no current indication this was occurring.

Pack cautioned that the immediate patching of any technical vulnerability would not necessarily end the threat posed by the stolen data. "The danger from stolen personal information does not necessarily end when the computer vulnerability is fixed," he said. "Criminals may hold onto that information and use it weeks or months later."

The FBI said it continues to work with third-party providers connected to FBIJobs.gov as it seeks to establish how the breach happened, what data was accessed, and who may have been affected.

The ShinyHunters cyberattack claim raises concerns about FBI employee data, applicant information, and potential security risks. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker

Source: Getty Images

FBI releases names and photos of most wanted Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.

Source: Legit.ng