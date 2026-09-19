Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo publicly criticised former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over how he addressed President Tinubu

Keyamo said referring to the president by his first name showed pain and bitterness, and stripped the office of its dignity

The minister also pointed out what he described as a contradiction in Atiku's recent claims about the president's age

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo has publicly rebuked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for repeatedly referring to President Bola Tinubu by his first name during a press conference, describing the conduct as disrespectful to the office of the president.

Keyamo, who posted his reaction on X, said Atiku's use of "Bola" when addressing the sitting president was discourteous and unbecoming, regardless of any political disagreements between the two men.

Minister points to an unexpected contradiction in Atiku’s latest comments about the president. Photo credit: @fkeyamo/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Keyamo calls out Atiku's choice of words

"The continuous reference to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by His Excellency, ex Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in his Press Conference earlier today as 'Bola' is very disrespectful and discourteous," Keyamo wrote.

"He should know better that no matter your differences with Mr. President, for the sake of the country, that office should be accorded all the dignity it deserves. The tone reeks of pain and bitterness in his heart."

The minister argued that the presidency, as an institution, deserves a level of respect that goes beyond personal or partisan rivalry, and that Atiku's manner of address fell well short of that standard.

Keyamo also drew attention to what he called a contradiction in Atiku's recent public statements. He noted that the former vice-president had previously claimed that President Tinubu is older than him, yet went on to address this supposed elder by his first name alone.

"After all, he made the outlandish claim the other day that Mr. President is older than himself," Keyamo said. "It is therefore a contradiction that he would also refer to an 'elder' by his first name."

The remark sharpened Keyamo's broader criticism that Atiku's conduct at the press conference was driven by personal grievance rather than principled opposition.

Keymo reacts as Tinubu win poll

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu came first in the Oxford Metro Analytics National Trust Poll, finishing ahead of NDC's Peter Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo reacted to the result on Sunday, September 13, 2026, reposting a report about the poll on his X account with a smiling emoji.

Source: Legit.ng