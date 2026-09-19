Drama as Keyamo Blows Hot After Viral Video Shows Atiku Addressing Tinubu as 'Bola'
- Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo publicly criticised former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over how he addressed President Tinubu
- Keyamo said referring to the president by his first name showed pain and bitterness, and stripped the office of its dignity
- The minister also pointed out what he described as a contradiction in Atiku's recent claims about the president's age
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Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo has publicly rebuked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for repeatedly referring to President Bola Tinubu by his first name during a press conference, describing the conduct as disrespectful to the office of the president.
Keyamo, who posted his reaction on X, said Atiku's use of "Bola" when addressing the sitting president was discourteous and unbecoming, regardless of any political disagreements between the two men.
Keyamo calls out Atiku's choice of words
"The continuous reference to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by His Excellency, ex Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in his Press Conference earlier today as 'Bola' is very disrespectful and discourteous," Keyamo wrote.
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"He should know better that no matter your differences with Mr. President, for the sake of the country, that office should be accorded all the dignity it deserves. The tone reeks of pain and bitterness in his heart."
The minister argued that the presidency, as an institution, deserves a level of respect that goes beyond personal or partisan rivalry, and that Atiku's manner of address fell well short of that standard.
Keyamo also drew attention to what he called a contradiction in Atiku's recent public statements. He noted that the former vice-president had previously claimed that President Tinubu is older than him, yet went on to address this supposed elder by his first name alone.
"After all, he made the outlandish claim the other day that Mr. President is older than himself," Keyamo said. "It is therefore a contradiction that he would also refer to an 'elder' by his first name."
The remark sharpened Keyamo's broader criticism that Atiku's conduct at the press conference was driven by personal grievance rather than principled opposition.
Keymo reacts as Tinubu win poll
Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu came first in the Oxford Metro Analytics National Trust Poll, finishing ahead of NDC's Peter Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo reacted to the result on Sunday, September 13, 2026, reposting a report about the poll on his X account with a smiling emoji.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944