A northern youth leader, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa, praised the Chief of Army Staff after a meeting of the Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly in Lafia

Dan-Musa pointed to recent military operations, he said, that are breaking down bandit strongholds and stopping attacks before they happen

The youth leader also called on media organisations and social media influencers to report on the military responsibly

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Northern youth leader Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa has praised the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, saying the military is now producing visible results in the fight against insecurity.

Dan-Musa made the remarks in Lafia after a meeting of the Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly, telling attendees that coordinated military operations are both halting attacks before they occur and systematically dismantling the hideouts of armed bandits.

Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu receives praise from a northern youth leader over the military's operations against banditry.

Source: UGC

"Our soldiers are delivering results. Attacks are being preempted, and bandit strongholds are being systematically dismantled," he said.

Dan-Musa Calls for Calm in Benue and Plateau

The youth leader also turned attention to the ongoing tension between farming and herding communities in Benue and Plateau states, urging both sides to pursue lasting coexistence. He warned that cycles of revenge attacks risk erasing the gains security forces have worked to achieve, and commended the military alongside other security agencies for their cooperation in keeping the region stable.

Reflecting on the leadership style of the COAS, Dan-Musa credited Lt. Gen. Lagbaja with raising professional standards within the army, ensuring that soldiers receive their operational allowances on time, and instilling a culture of discipline that has improved the army's overall performance.

"Public trust in our military has been restored," Dan-Musa said. "Today, the perception of our military has shifted; Nigerians are now eager to celebrate and support our troops whenever they see them. This change in public sentiment is a direct result of the discipline and professional standards championed by the Chief of Army Staff."

Media Urged to Report Responsibly on Security

Closing his address, the Arewa youth leader directed a strong message at both traditional media outlets and social media influencers, urging them to handle security-related coverage with care. He argued that unfair or negative portrayals of the military weaken the country's overall security architecture.

"No nation thrives by disparaging its own defenders," Dan-Musa added, framing national security as a shared responsibility that extends beyond the armed forces to ordinary citizens and public commentators alike.

Source: Legit.ng