Is 1 Litre of Fuel in Ghana Equal to ₦2,100 in Nigeria? Fact Emerges

An X user claimed that petrol in Ghana costs the equivalent of ₦2,100 per litre in Nigeria

FactsMatter.ng investigated the claim by checking live fuel price data from multiple sources in Ghana

The fact-check found that Ghana's petrol price converts to roughly ₦2,080 to ₦2,100 per litre in Nigeria

A claim circulating on X (formerly Twitter) that one litre of petrol in Ghana costs the equivalent of ₦2,100 in Nigeria has been verified as fact by Nigerian fact-checking platform FactsMatter.ng.

An X user posted that fuel in Ghana is priced at around ₦2,100 per litre when converted to Nigerian naira.

Petrol price Ghana stands at GHC 17.94 per litre, equating to about ₦2,100 in Nigeria. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post attracted attention amid ongoing conversations about fuel prices across West Africa, prompting a fact-check.

What the findings showed

FactsMatter.ng checked live petrol pricing data from Dailyfuels, which tracks real-time fuel prices across multiple countries. According to the platform, petrol in Ghana currently costs GHC 17.94 per litre. The Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), one of the country's major fuel retailers, lists its Super XP 95 petrol at the same price of GHC 17.94 per litre.

When converted to Nigerian naira, that figure comes to roughly ₦2,080, which is close enough to ₦2,100 to support the original claim. The verdict issued by FactsMatter.ng is: FACT.

However, the fact-checkers noted that pump prices can vary from one fuel station to another across Ghana, meaning the GHC 17.94 figure may not apply uniformly at every filling station in the country.

Nigeria's own petrol prices have shifted considerably since the federal government removed the fuel subsidy in 2023, pushing pump prices sharply higher. The comparison with Ghana's fuel cost has become a point of reference for Nigerians discussing the affordability of fuel across the continent.

See the X post below:

Dangote increases petrol price by N85

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised its ex-gantry price for petrol by N85 per litre over the weekend, bringing the new wholesale price to N1,350, as rising global crude oil costs put pressure on Nigeria's fuel market.

Source: Legit.ng