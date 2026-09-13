A mob allegedly attacked and killed Ordue Ikye, an elderly man accused of causing a relative's death through witchcraft in Benue State

The attack on Ikye occurred after Aker Aleva, a man in his 30s, collapsed and died following complaints of a headache after watching football

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches petitioned the Benue State Commissioner of Police, naming five suspects, including a community youth president

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State - An elderly man identified as Ordue Ikye, believed to be over 80 years old, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Tse-Ikye, Gbemacha Council Ward, Mbavior, Mbasar, in Gwer East local government area of Benue State.

It was gathered that members of the community accused him of killing a younger relative through witchcraft.

AfAW petitions police after Benue man dies in alleged mob attack

Source: Original

The incident reportedly occurred around 7pm on Sunday, September 7, 2026, following the death of Aker Aleva, a man in his 30s.

According to the Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW), Aleva had gone out to watch football and began complaining of a headache on his way home before he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital in Ikpayongo but died shortly after.

As reported by Daily Trust, following Aleva's death, community members allegedly turned on Ikye, who was said to be his relative, blaming him for the death through witchcraft.

How the attack unfolded

A petition signed by AfAW Director Dr Leo Igwe and sent to the Benue State Commissioner of Police details how the night of the attack unfolded, based on an account from a confidential source identified as Ikye's son.

The son reportedly returned home on Sunday evening after hearing commotion and found a group of people surrounding his father.

The group had allegedly lit fires on both sides of Ikye and confronted him over Aleva's death. Ikye denied any knowledge of or involvement in what happened to Aleva.

While some in the crowd reportedly disagreed over what action to take, others picked up logs and began beating the elderly man. He later died from the injuries sustained during the attack.

AfAW said an ambulance was subsequently called and Ikye's body was transported to Ikpayongo, where it was deposited at a mortuary.

The organisation named five individuals allegedly involved in the attack, including the youth president of the community, based on information from the confidential witness.

AfAW calls for police action

AfAW also alleged that a community meeting held after Ikye's death made no mention of his killing. When the deceased's son attempted to record part of the meeting, his phone was allegedly seized and its photos and videos deleted.

The organisation urged the police to investigate the killing, protect Ikye's family and the witness from intimidation, preserve all available evidence, and prosecute anyone found responsible.

AfAW stressed that it was troubled by the pattern of unexplained illness or death being used as grounds to accuse individuals of witchcraft and subject them to mob violence.

It called on the Benue State police command to take concrete steps to prevent further witchcraft-related attacks in the community.

80-year-old man beaten to death over witchcraft allegation. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Witchcraft allegation claims woman’s life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a woman was beaten to death by community members after being accused of witchcraft, causing public outrage in Adamawa

The state police told Legit.ng 23 gender-based violence cases were recorded in 2025, including adult ràpès and defilement of minors.

A gender-based violence advocate has called for zero tolerance and urged communities to speak out against discrimination and abuse.

Source: Legit.ng