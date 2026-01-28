Nigeria achieved a historic milestone with the global debut of the fully indigenous DICON-D7G at DIMDEX 2026

Doha, Qatar - Nigeria has achieved a historic milestone in its defence and industrial development with the global debut of the DICON-D7G.

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 28, noted that it was a fully indigenous defence platform.

The unveiling was done at the ongoing Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026).

The exhibition, running until 23 January, is one of the world’s leading maritime and naval defence gatherings, attracting policymakers, senior military officials, and defence technology companies from across the globe.

Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, the Chief of Naval Staff, formally declared the DICON-D7G exhibition booth open on Monday, describing the platform as a major demonstration of Nigeria’s growing indigenous defence manufacturing capacity and technological innovation.

“Nigeria’s participation at DIMDEX reflects our commitment to maritime security cooperation and industrial advancement on the global stage. This exhibition represents Nigeria’s most ambitious international defence presentation to date," Abbas said.

Platform showcases end-to-end defence capabilities

For the first time since the establishment of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in 1968, the federal government is showcasing a comprehensive platform designed for the production, assembly, maintenance, storage, and export of military equipment.

The initiative highlights Nigeria’s determination to move from an import-dependent defence system to a self-reliant, export-oriented military-industrial complex.

Mr Osman Chennar, CEO of DICON-D7G, explained that the platform is the result of years of strategic reforms, public-private partnerships, and policy alignment aimed at revitalising Nigeria’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.

“DICON-D7G delivers end-to-end defence solutions, ranging from weapons production and systems integration to maintenance, logistics, warehousing, and export readiness. We are not just building equipment; we are building human capacity for the future of Nigeria’s defence sector," Chennar said.

The platform also integrates retired military generals and civilian experts to mentor and train the next generation of defence personnel.

Strategic opportunity for global partnerships

Retired Major General Mainasara Abdul Masanawa, Director of Land Systems at DICON, described DIMDEX 2026 as a strategic opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its expanding capabilities and engage with global defence manufacturers, technology partners, and investors.

“DICON-D7G is exploring technology transfer arrangements, joint ventures, and export opportunities, particularly across Africa, the Middle East, and other emerging defence markets,” Masanawa said.

Industry analysts noted that Nigeria’s presence at DIMDEX signals the federal government’s resolve to reposition DICON as a competitive player in the global defence industry while strengthening national security through local content development.

Retired Brigadier General Abiodun Morakinyo added, “DIMDEX is a global platform where nations assert their defence autonomy, and Nigeria’s debut sends a clear message that the country is now firmly part of that league.”

Vision for local innovation and economic growth

Beyond technology exhibition, the Nigerian delegation is engaging in high-level discussions on strategic partnerships, maritime security cooperation, and defence export opportunities.

Observers say the launch represents a broader vision for Nigeria’s defence sector, focused on local innovation, job creation, and technological growth while reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.

“With DICON-D7G, Nigeria aims to secure a foothold in international defence markets and offer reliable, affordable solutions to African and Middle Eastern countries,” analysts said.

As DIMDEX 2026 continues, experts expect Nigeria’s indigenous defence debut to attract significant global interest and strengthen the country’s strategic standing in the international defence and security landscape.

