Kenya's government offered a temporary amnesty to undocumented East African migrants after hundreds of Burundians rushed to their embassy in Nairobi

The chaos followed President William Ruto's directive ordering authorities to shut down small businesses run by foreigners from September 14

Kenya's junior foreign minister visited Burundi's embassy on Monday after reports of harassment and violence against Burundian nationals

Kenya's government has announced a temporary amnesty for undocumented East African migrants, following scenes of panic outside Burundi's embassy in Nairobi after President William Ruto's administration ordered the closure of foreign-owned small businesses.

Last week, Kenya's Ministry of Trade directed authorities to shut down businesses operated by foreigners without valid work permits, with enforcement set to begin on September 14.

Kenya government grants amnesty to undocumented East African migrants amid embassy panic in Nairobi. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: UGC

According to Al Jazeera, the announcement triggered alarm among migrant communities, particularly Burundians, with hundreds gathering at their country's embassy on Monday morning to obtain travel documents and return home.

According to the United Nations, roughly 16,000 Burundian migrants and refugees currently live in Kenya, many of them running small street businesses. Kenya is a member of the East African Community, an eight-nation bloc that permits freedom of movement among its citizens, which has historically made Nairobi a destination for regional migrants.

Harassment reports prompt government response

Despite no visible crackdown on the ground, fear spread quickly through Burundian communities. Jean-Baptiste Ndayizeye, a pastor, told AFP that people in his neighbourhood had been attacked and robbed. "They've expelled us like animals," he said.

By Monday afternoon, a spokesman for Ruto's administration urged undocumented nationals from other East African countries, and specifically Burundians, to register formally at their embassies. The government said those who registered during the designated window would be considered legally present in Kenya for that period.

"This window is designed to bring our brothers and sisters out of the shadows, ensuring they can access health, banking, and legal protections without fear," the statement read.

The government also warned security agencies and local authorities against targeting foreign nationals. "Any elements seeking to exploit recent directives to fuel xenophobic sentiment or mistreat our neighbours will face the full force of the law," it added.

Junior minister visits Burundi embassy

Kenya's junior foreign minister, Korir Sing'Oei, visited Burundi's embassy in Nairobi on Monday, apologised to Burundians present, and said police would be deployed to areas where violence had been reported.

"For so many years, you have lived in Kenya together with the Kenyan nationals. You have stayed in peace as neighbours," Sing'Oei said, adding that his office would assist Burundians who wished to obtain documentation or return home voluntarily.

Critics have accused Ruto of using foreigners as a scapegoat for Kenya's economic problems ahead of next year's general election.

Kenya cracks down on foreigners in small businesses

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kenya's Ministry of Trade has warned that visa-free access to the country does not translate into work rights, as the government moves to shut down unlicensed small businesses operated by foreign nationals.

Trade Minister Lee Kinyanjui cited what he described as a "deliberate misuse of visa applications by some visitors," saying that a number of people had entered Kenya as tourists or investors and were later found trading commercially in violation of their declared entry purpose.

Source: Legit.ng