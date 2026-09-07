Emeka, Chinazam: YBPI Speaks On Why the Ike Family Is 'Blessing to Nigeria'

YBPI released a statement in Abuja praising the Ike family for contributions across entertainment, business, and politics

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike and his brother Chinazam, the ADP's vice-presidential candidate, were both recognised in the statement

The youth organisation used the Ike family's different career paths to encourage young Nigerians to pursue opportunities across multiple sectors

The Young Business Professionals Initiative (YBPI) has described Nollywood actor and entertainer Emeka Ike and his brother, Hon. Chinazam Ike, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), as members of a family contributing to Nigeria's development through entertainment, entrepreneurship, youth engagement and public service.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, September 7, and issued in Abuja and signed by its National Secretary, Olanrewaju Adeniji, the organisation said the Ike family's contribution extends beyond the individual careers of the two brothers.

YBPI recently praised the Ike family for their remarkable contributions to Nigeria's entertainment, business, and politics. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

According to YBPI, the family demonstrates how Nigerians can contribute to nation-building through different professional and public platforms.

“The Ike family is a blessing to Nigeria because it demonstrates that nation-building can take different forms,” the organisation said.

Emeka Ike’s contribution to Nollywood

YBPI described Emeka Ike as an important figure in the development of Nigeria's entertainment industry, noting his involvement in acting, entertainment and the broader creative sector.

The organisation said Nollywood has evolved beyond entertainment into a significant economic sector that creates jobs, generates income and promotes Nigerian culture internationally.

It noted that actors and other creative professionals have helped build the audience and cultural influence supporting the country's growing creative economy.

“The creative industry is an economic sector. It creates jobs, generates income, exports Nigerian culture and gives millions of young people an opportunity to express their talent,” YBPI stated.

Chinazam Ike’s political journey

The group also highlighted Chinazam Ike's emergence as the ADP's vice-presidential candidate, describing it as another chapter in the family's contribution to public life.

YBPI said his background in business, entertainment, music production and youth engagement gives him exposure to areas it considers important to Nigeria's development.

The organisation argued that government cannot address the country's challenges alone and stressed the need for collaboration among policymakers, entrepreneurs, young people and members of the creative industry.

“Government needs entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs need an enabling environment. Young people need opportunity. The creative industry needs investment, and businesses need policies that allow them to grow,” the group said.

Family’s different paths

According to YBPI, the significance of the Ike family lies in the different ways its members have contributed to society.

While Emeka Ike has largely operated within entertainment and popular culture, Chinazam Ike is seeking to make an impact through political leadership and youth engagement.

The Young Business Professionals Initiative (YBPI) commended the Ike family for their diverse contributions to Nigeria. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

The organisation said Nigeria needs people who can contribute across different sectors, including entertainment, entrepreneurship, innovation and governance.

“Nigeria needs entertainers who inspire, entrepreneurs who create jobs, young people who innovate and political leaders who understand the aspirations of the next generation,” it stated.

Message to Nigerian youths

YBPI said the Ike family's story should encourage young Nigerians to pursue opportunities across different productive sectors rather than limiting their ambitions to a single field.

It encouraged youths to explore areas including entertainment, technology, business, agriculture, creative enterprise and politics.

“The message from the Ike family is simple: your talent can become an enterprise; your enterprise can create jobs; your influence can serve society; and your experience can ultimately be deployed in public service,” the organisation said.

The group congratulated Chinazam Ike on his emergence as ADP vice-presidential candidate and acknowledged Emeka Ike's contribution to Nigeria's entertainment industry.

YBPI urged both brothers to continue using their platforms to encourage young Nigerians, promote enterprise and contribute to national development.

The organisation concluded that national development should not be viewed solely as the responsibility of politicians but as a collective effort involving entrepreneurs, creatives, innovators, young people and public servants.

ADP urges action against poverty

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and US-based entrepreneur, Chris Emejuru, cautioned President Bola Tinubu to approach the proposed state policing initiative carefully, arguing that economic hardship remains the deeper root of insecurity in Nigeria.

Emejuru made his position known in a statement issued to journalists on Sunday, August 9, in Abuja, where he argued that deploying more law enforcement resources without first addressing poverty would do little to bring lasting peace.

Source: Legit.ng