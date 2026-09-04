Kano State Emergency Management Agency recorded at least 9 deaths and 4,524 displacements from rainstorms between January and August 2026

The storms struck eight local government areas, with Bichi recording the highest number of victims at 775 people affected

The agency submitted assessment reports to the Kano State Government and is awaiting relief materials for distribution to victims

At least nine people have died and more than 4,500 others have been displaced by rainstorms across eight local government areas in Kano State between January and August 2026, the State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed.

Executive Secretary of the agency, Isyaku Kubarachi, disclosed this in an interview on Thursday, adding that 49 people also sustained injuries of varying degrees during the same period.

Kano Rainstorms Kill 9, Displace 4,524 People Across 8 LGAs in 8 Months. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

"A total of nine persons lost their lives, 49 were injured and 4,524 others were displaced as a result of windstorm/rainstorm between January and August 2026," Kubarachi said.

Eight LGAs affected by the storms

The affected local government areas are Gaya, Ajingi, Rimin Gado, Minjibir, Kabo, Bichi, Shanono, and Kibiya. Of the six major categories of disaster recorded in Kano State during the period, windstorms and rainstorms caused the greatest number of casualties and displacements.

Breaking down the figures by location, Minjibir recorded 712 victims, Bichi 775, Shanono 530, and Kibiya 630. Ajingi had 415 victims, Gaya 342, Rimin Gado 233, and Kabo 102.

According to PUNCH, Kubarachi said the agency has completed field assessments across all affected communities and submitted comprehensive reports to the Kano State Government to facilitate intervention.

Relief materials awaited

"The agency had compiled comprehensive reports and submitted them to the state government for assistance to victims. As soon as we receive relief materials, they will be distributed to them," he said.

The latest figures come weeks after the Kano State House of Assembly called on the state government to urgently provide relief to communities hit by rainstorms.

That call came through a motion of urgent public importance moved by Lawan Shehu, the member representing Bichi Constituency, during a plenary session on July 29, 2026, presided over by Speaker Jibril Falgore.

Floods submerge cars, leave residents stranded

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents and motorists in Abuja were stranded after intense rainfall triggered flash floods across several parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Legit.ng