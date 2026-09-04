Sahara Group has opened applications for its Asharami Square Energy Reporting Fellowship for African journalists

The programme offers training, mentorship, industry exposure and a $3,500 grand prize for the overall winner

Journalists must submit entries based on accuracy, research, balance, solutions-focused reporting and impact before the deadline

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Sahara Group has opened applications for African journalists seeking to participate in its Asharami Square Energy Reporting Fellowship, an initiative designed to promote solutions journalism and improve the quality of energy reporting across the continent.

The fellowship is open to practising journalists working across print, broadcast, digital and multimedia platforms.

Sahara Group Announces $3,500 Prize for African Journalists in New Energy Reporting Fellowship

Source: UGC

Speaking on Wednesday, Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, lead assessor for the inaugural fellowship, said participants would gain access to expert-led masterclasses, mentorship sessions, facility tours and opportunities to interact with professionals in the energy sector.

The overall winner will receive a $3,500 cash prize, with the total fellowship package valued at up to $5,000.

Fellowship to promote solutions-driven energy journalism

Ogwezzy-Ndisika said the future of Africa's energy sector would depend not only on infrastructure, funding and policy reforms, but also on how effectively journalists inform the public about the continent's energy challenges and opportunities.

She urged journalists to move beyond conventional problem-focused reporting and adopt solutions journalism that investigates responses to energy challenges and examines their effectiveness.

According to her, the fellowship is intended to help transform journalists from mere observers of Africa's energy problems into active contributors to conversations around sustainable energy development.

“Journalists must not settle for shallow headlines. They should trace the funding, critique the technology, interrogate the policies and highlight the responses transforming Africa’s energy landscape,” she said.

The professor explained that solutions journalism should not be confused with advocacy or public relations. Rather, she described it as evidence-based reporting that prioritises accountability, rigorous scrutiny and measurable outcomes.

Sahara Group sets five criteria for entries

Bethel Obioma, Head of Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, said the fellowship reflects the company's belief that journalism has an important role in shaping Africa's energy future.

He said the continent needs reporting that does more than highlight its energy deficits by examining practical responses and helping audiences understand the forces shaping the sector.

Obioma added that Sahara Group hopes to support journalists capable of producing evidence-based stories that can contribute to better policy decisions, investment and development outcomes.

Entries will be assessed based on five key areas: integrity and accuracy, originality and research depth, balance and context, solutions-focused rigour, and practical impact.

Assessors will give priority to stories backed by credible data and strong fact-checking, as well as reports that uncover under-reported perspectives and demonstrate tangible real-world impact.

Sahara Group Announces $3,500 Prize for African Journalists in New Energy Reporting Fellowship

Source: Getty Images

The Asharami Square Energy Reporting Fellowship focuses on key areas including energy access, infrastructure, financing, sustainability, innovation and policy.

Sahara said the programme forms part of its broader commitment to supporting people and platforms capable of contributing to Africa's development through informed public discourse and practical solutions.

African journalists interested in participating have been encouraged to apply through the Asharami Square Fellowship website before the November 30, 2026 deadline.

Source: Legit.ng