BBNaija star Tolani Baj revealed that an employee she hired through a recruiting agency took three DJ controllers worth millions from her academy

Tolani Baj shared chat screenshots showing the employee, Precious Akiyemi Deborah, allegedly attempting to rent replacement controllers after taking hers

The reality star confirmed police got involved and she is now calling on anyone with information on Precious Akiyemi's whereabouts to contact her

BBNaija star Tolani Baj has gone public with a troubling accusation against a former employee, claiming the young woman stole DJ controllers worth over N6 million from her academy.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, 24 August 2026, Tolani Baj identified the employee as Precious Akiyemi Deborah, whom she hired in late April through a recruiting agency to serve as an executive assistant at her DJ Academy.

Reactions as Tolani Baj accuses employee Precious Akiyemi of stealing N6m DJ controllers, shares chats. Photo credit@tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

The role involved supervising students, purchasing refreshments, recording behind-the-scenes content, and generally keeping the academy running in Tolani's absence.

Warning signs Tolani Baj ignored

From the start, there were red flags. Within three weeks of Precious beginning work, the recruiting agency flagged that her background check and reference form were incomplete. Despite this, Tolani said she chose to give the employee the benefit of the doubt because she had appeared hardworking and reliable.

Tolani Baj shares what her employee did to her. Photo credit@tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

As the academy's launch approached, Tolani transferred approximately N6 million to Precious to purchase four DJ controllers from Alaba market.

Receipts were sent, and everything appeared to be in order. However, Precious then began calling in sick frequently and asking for salary advances, behaviour Tolani described as habitual and unprofessional.

Stolen controllers and police warrant

Things unravelled during graduation week, when the reality star's lead instructor revealed that three controllers had been missing from the academy for about three weeks. Precious claimed she had removed them on Tolani's instructions, which Tolani denied. When pressed further on a group call, Precious admitted the controllers were at her home and cited illness and lack of transport as reasons she had not returned them.

The following day, Precious sent a photo from what appeared to be a hospital, promising to return the equipment. That return never happened. Her messages eventually stopped delivering entirely. What was most discouraging, though, were chat screenshots Tolani obtained showing Precious messaging a DJ that same evening to enquire about renting controllers, with references to specific models that matched the ones she had allegedly taken.

Tolani also called the vendor who sold the controllers and discovered that Precious had contacted him in June to sell three of those same controllers back to him, though the deal fell through.

Police were subsequently called in. Two individuals who had purchased the controllers from Precious were arrested, and one controller was eventually recovered. Precious Akiyemi Deborah remains at large, and Tolani is appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in touch via DM or WhatsApp.

Here is the Instagram video of Tolani Baj calling out her employee and sharing what she did below:

Reactions from fans and fellow business owners were swift:

@phatmimie wrote:

"How is a recruiting agency even sending someone they've not vet to a company? Make it make sense biko!"

@enchantprozee said:

"You where not too nice, you where not just present... or communicating with your other staff regarding things/equipment with or without your permission.. double authentication kinder.."

@okhae.ben commented:

"This is really strange was she thinking the owner will just forget about her stuff or what was she thinking about."

@folashalewa wrote:

"Due diligence is very important! The agency told her... Too bad she could have listened tho."

@mofe_hills advised:

"Staffs will humble you, just be professional always all this sympathy not necessarily at all. Never put all you trust in one person, always inform security that nothing leaves the premises without your authorization, where manager or whoever. And lastly communicate from time to time with other staffs."

Sotayo Gaga calls out impersonator

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga opened up about an alleged scam that reportedly left her out of pocket after she tried to help people she believed were in need.

In a video shared with her fans, the actress expressed her disappointment and frustration over the incident. According to Sotayo Gaga, she went as far as selling some of her personal belongings in an effort to assist the individuals involved, only to later discover that they were allegedly scammers.

The actress’s emotional reaction touched many, with fans sympathising with her and expressing outrage over the alleged deception.

Source: Legit.ng