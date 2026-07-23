Media personality Daddy Freeze publicly questioned the basis of allegations linking Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to a fake Federal Government agency

Fresh claims circulating online allege that the accused, Prince Matthew Adeyemi, denied ever meeting Gbajabiamila and said no evidence links the Chief of Staff to the scheme

A netizen also called on investigators to trace the source of the alleged N400 million bribe at the centre of the controversy

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has publicly defended President Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, saying allegations tying him to a fake Federal Government agency appear to lack verifiable backing.

Daddy Freeze made the remarks in a video shared on his Instagram page, arguing that accusations of that scale must be supported by documentary or electronic evidence, the kind that major financial transactions and official dealings typically leave behind.

Allegations link the Chief of Staff to a fake agency. Prince Matthew Adeyemi denies any connection to Gbajabiamila. Photo credit: @femigbaja

Source: Original

"For me, I may be wrong, but it just looks like accusing an innocent man. He might not be innocent in every matter, but in this matter… make I ask you, how una see am?" he said.

Gbajabiamila, fake agency controversy

The debate surrounds Prince Matthew Adeyemi, who has been accused of running a fraudulent agency that falsely presented itself as a legitimate Federal Government body.

The controversy has drawn Gbajabiamila's name into the matter, though no official findings have been made public.

Fresh claims circulating online add another dimension to the story. According to those claims, Adeyemi, during an interview, denied ever meeting or speaking with Gbajabiamila and said he holds no call records, documents or any other material linking the Chief of Staff to the alleged scheme.

The same claims suggest that an engagement letter purportedly from the Office of the Chief of Staff is not genuine.

N400 Million bribe claim under scrutiny

A social media user, Raymond, known online as princeraymond15, also weighed in under Daddy Freeze's post. He called on investigators to examine Adeyemi's financial situation before the alleged appointment, including whether he ran businesses, held investments or had employment that could have generated such a large sum.

"N400 million is an enormous amount, and if such an allegation is being made, the source of those funds should be examined as part of any thorough investigation," Raymond wrote.

As of the time this report was filed, no official statement from relevant authorities had confirmed or disproved the latest claims, and investigations into the broader allegations remained ongoing.

Ganduje speaks on Obi-Kwankaso 2027 ticket

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje has declared that the joint presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has no chance of victory in Kano State during the 2027 general election.

Ganduje made the remarks while addressing journalists on Tuesday, July 21, saying the NDC pairing lacked both the political muscle and governance credentials to win over voters in the state.

Source: Legit.ng