The Department of State Services has urged the House of Representatives to remove provisions allowing international organisations to fund a proposed Security Trust Fund

The DSS warned that foreign contributions could expose sensitive intelligence operations to external influence and compromise Nigeria’s national security

The agency also raised concerns about a proposed intelligence training institute, saying it duplicates an existing institution established in 2019

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on the House of Representatives to strip out clauses permitting foreign funding from a bill proposing the creation of a dedicated DSS Security Trust Fund, arguing that such arrangements could undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and compromise classified operations.

The DSS made its position known on Thursday, June 18, at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, as reported by The Punch, where the agency reviewed bills aimed at strengthening its operational capacity through dedicated funding, professional training and research development.

DSS Rejects International Funding for Nigeria's Security Issues, Gives Reasons

Source: Twitter

Foreign funding concerns: DSS cites sovereignty and confidentiality risks

The DSS, represented at the hearing by Emmanuel Duabry, endorsed the legislation overall but proposed far-reaching amendments, including the deletion of provisions permitting grants, donations and endowments from international organisations.

“Allowing foreign funding for a security-related Trust Fund raises serious concerns relating to sovereignty, operational confidentiality, and institutional independence. International funding arrangements may impose reporting and disclosure obligations capable of compromising sensitive security operations, including intelligence methods, procurement processes, and deployment strategies.”

Duabry added that foreign funding could also introduce external influence over domestic security priorities that may not align with Nigeria’s specific challenges, including insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

The DSS proposed that the Trust Fund should only accept grants, donations and endowments from local organisations.

Funding structure and board composition: DSS proposes key amendments

The agency also argued that the current bill grants too much discretion to the National Assembly in determining annual allocations and recommended a clearly defined funding formula or fixed percentage contribution instead.

On the proposed governing board, the DSS questioned the inclusion of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, describing it as a voluntary association without statutory backing.

It recommended that the Nigerian Bar Association nominate a representative with expertise in national security and human rights matters.

The DSS further recommended that the Board Secretary be appointed by the President and must be a serving or retired DSS officer not below the rank of Assistant Director, who is also a legal practitioner with at least 10 years post-call experience.

Intelligence training institute: DSS warns against duplication

The DSS raised separate concerns about a bill seeking to establish a Strategic Intelligence Management Institute, stating that it substantially overlaps with the National Institute for Security Studies established under the National Institute for Security Studies (Establishment) Act, 2019. The agency recommended that the proposed institute be redesigned to focus exclusively on external intelligence operations and international intelligence cooperation.

Despite its reservations, the DSS urged lawmakers to pass the Trust Fund bill, describing it as “a major step towards strengthening intelligence and security operations through sustainable financing.”

Insecurity: Tinubu told to resign

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Fred Agbedi, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday night, June 17, strongly faulted President Bola Tinubu's failure to visit Oyo state.

The ranking lawmaker condemned the continued captivity of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in mid-May in Oyo state, accusing the federal government of failing to take decisive action against mass kidnappings.

Source: Legit.ng