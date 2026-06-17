House of Representatives reviews reforms to enhance Nigeria's defence system and military welfare

Africa Economic Forum advocates for military healthcare centres in Abuja and Lagos

Veterans' welfare initiatives aim to improve support and treatment for ex-service members

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has begun reviewing proposed reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s defence system, with stakeholders calling for improved welfare, healthcare and support services for military personnel and veterans.

The proposals were discussed during a two-day public hearing organised by the House Committee on Defence at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Stakeholders Make Demands as Reps Review Military Overhaul

Source: Original

The review focuses on bills covering military education, doctrine, research, healthcare services and professional development within the Armed Forces.

Group seeks military hospitals in Abuja, Lagos

The Africa Economic Forum (AEF) urged lawmakers to establish dedicated Armed Forces Health Services Centres in Abuja and Lagos to address medical needs linked to military operations and combat experiences.

The organisation said specialised facilities would provide better treatment, rehabilitation and support for serving officers and retired personnel.

Speaking at the hearing, AEF Chief Engagement Officer, Dr Hope Uweja, said military healthcare requires facilities designed for challenges that differ from those handled by civilian medical systems.

“Facilities to cater for the unique medical conditions of military personnel within the context of their combat experience are long overdue,” Uweja told lawmakers.

Veterans welfare takes centre stage

Uweja noted that countries such as the United States and United Kingdom operate specialised military medical systems that support trauma care, rehabilitation and treatment of service-related conditions.

He added that such centres could also improve research capacity and strengthen Nigeria’s response during health emergencies.

In a related meeting, the AEF delegation presented a Senior Life Initiative for Veterans to Committee Chairman, Hon Babajimi Benson, as part of efforts to improve support for ex-service members.

Benson said the committee would consider the recommendations as lawmakers continue reviewing the defence reform proposals.

The hearing comes amid calls for stronger military structures as Nigeria continues to battle security challenges including insurgency, banditry and other forms of violence.

Reps pass state police bill

Members of the House of Representatives have passed constitutional amendments to establish state police in Nigeria.

The federal lawmakers also postponed other constitutional amendments to another legislative session.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, said 289 members voted in favour, one member abstained, while no lawmaker voted against it.

Source: Legit.ng