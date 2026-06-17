Ambassador Mignot emphasised Nigeria's potential in leading Africa's digital and creative transformation

Mignit said collaboration across sectors is essential for shaping Nigeria's innovation ecosystem, says German Ambassador Günther

EU prioritised support for Nigeria’s digital transformation through strategic investments and partnerships

Lagos State - The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Gautier Mignot, said Nigeria is well positioned to lead Africa’s digital and creative transformation.

Mignot highlighted Nigeria’s youthful population, entrepreneurial energy and growing innovation ecosystem as a strong foundation for digital transformation, innovation and economic growth.

Ambassador Mignot says Nigeria's Entrepreneurs Are Shaping Global Trends in Innovation. Photo credit:Omniverse Africa Summit

Source: UGC

He stated this while speaking at the opening of the third edition of the Omniverse Africa Summit in Lagos.

“The new economy, digital and creative, offers a fantastic opportunity.”

According to Mignot, Nigerian youths are uniquely positioned to drive innovation

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he argued that young Nigerians are part of a generation that has grown up with digital tools and technologies.

Ambassador Mignot disclosed that the European Union and Nigeria have identified the digital and creative sectors as a strategic priority within their partnership.

He added that EU and the Nigeria have highlighted ongoing investments aimed at supporting the country’s digital transformation.

“In Nigeria, the EU supports the entire digital value chain, from governance to infrastructure, from skills to entrepreneurship.”

Mignot also highlighted the European Union’s contribution to Nigeria’s digital public infrastructure agenda, and support for the Three Million Technical Talent initiative.

Also speaking during the summit, German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther, said:

“The future will not be built in silos. It will be built through cooperation across sectors, institutions and borders. The future will be connected.”

Günthe described Nigeria as home to one of Africa’s most dynamic innovation ecosystems.

According to Günthe, Nigerian entrepreneurs are increasingly shaping global trends in areas ranging from financial technology and artificial intelligence to agribusiness, health innovation, manufacturing and the creative industries.

“Nigerian innovators are not simply adapting to global trends. They are shaping them,”

Ambassador Mignot said argued that the future is connected, but connection must be turned into impact.

“Let us connect innovators with investors, policy with practice, creativity with technology, and Nigerian talent with global opportunities.”

EU assesses Kannywood's potential for job creation

Recall that EU delegation visited Kannywood to explore job creation and social change in northern Nigeria.

Ambassador Mignot highlighted the creative industries' potential for youth empowerment and economic opportunities.

Kannywood's impact extends beyond entertainment, fostering livelihoods and partnerships through cultural cooperation initiatives.

EU Ambassador sends message to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the European Union (EU) told Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that it is keen to work with him.

Samuela Isopi, EU ambassador to Nigeria, said the body is intent on building a mutually-beneficial relationship with Africa's giant, Nigeria.

Isopi said the EU is Nigeria’s biggest trading partner and is looking forward to working with the new administration for further gains.

Source: Legit.ng