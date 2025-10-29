How FG Selects Beneficiaries for N75,000 Cash Transfer and Payment Method
- The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has announced that the federal government plans to expand the cash transfer initiative
- Edun said the plan is to reach Nigerians across the 774 local governments, especially those in vulnerable households
- Data shows that between December 2024 and August, a total of over 7 million Nigerians have benefited
Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, has revealed that plans are on the way to increase the number of Nigerians benefiting from the government's direct cash transfer.
The initiative was designed to reach more poor and vulnerable Nigerians struggling under the impact of ongoing economic reforms.
Each vulnerable household will get N75,000 over 3 months, which is N25,000 per month."
Edun disclosed that about 15 million households currently benefit from the scheme.
How Beneficiaries Are Identified
The National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO) sources beneficiaries from the NSR, Nigeria’s official database of poor and vulnerable households.
Households are not randomly selected; they are identified through a structured, multi-stage process:
- Community-Based Targeting (CBT): Communities identify households that are poor or vulnerable with the help of trained CBT teams.
- Household Data Collection: Enumerators collect socio-economic data on family size, education, occupation, and living conditions.
- Community Validation: Preliminary lists are reviewed and confirmed by community members.
- Integration into the NSR: Verified households are entered into the NSR and assigned unique IDs.
- Updating with NIN: Records are progressively updated with the National Identification Number (NIN) to ensure accuracy, prevent duplication, and improve transparency.
Program identification cards are then generated and distributed publicly in each participating community. Beneficiaries present these cards on payment day to access their benefits.
NCTO emphasises that beneficiaries are not selected through applications, lobbying, or personal connections. All selections are made transparently from the NSR.
How is payment made to beneficiaries?
According to the federal government, cash is delivered directly and safely to families across Nigeria. No middlemen, no delays through the NASSP-SU payment delivery system
Cash transfers are sent directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts or wallets, even in hard-to-reach communities.
Families can access their funds at bank branches, PoS agent locations, or other service points.
Data from the direct benefit transfer programme dashboard showed that between December 2024 to August, a total of over 7,259,334 have benefited.
Tinubu’s govt approves N4 billion for cash transfer
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Bola Tinubu administration has approved a N4 billion allocation as conditional cash transfers to support vulnerable Nigerian households.
Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Nigeria Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) at the United Nations (UN) House in Abuja on Thursday, January 23, Nentawe Yilwatda, minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, outlined the initiative aimed at addressing the nation’s growing humanitarian challenges.
This initiative will assist at least 10 million displaced households, focusing on the most vulnerable Nigerians.
