The Association of Table Water Producers has increased the price of sachet water

The manufacturers blame rising production costs for the decision to increase prices

The association also warned that without the price increase, many small-scale producers could shut down

The Association of Table Water Producers in Kano State has announced an increase in the price of sachet water, popularly known as “pure water"

The association cited rising production costs that are placing pressure on small-scale manufacturers across the state.

Why do Sachet water prices increase?

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, the group said a bag of sachet water that previously sold for N220 will now cost a minimum of N300.

According to the association, the price adjustment is a necessary step following a sharp rise in the cost of key production materials, which producers say has increased by nearly two-thirds in recent months.

They also noted that the printing film used for packaging sachet water now costs about N3,700, while gas and fuel prices have climbed to around N1,500 per litre.

Producers said the increases have significantly raised operating expenses for sachet water factories, many of which are run by small and medium-scale enterprises.

Manufacturers also pointed to unstable electricity supply as a major challenge affecting the sector.

The association said:

"Due to unreliable power, many factories depend heavily on generators to keep operations running, resulting in higher fuel consumption and additional operational costs."

The association said the price adjustment was taken as a last resort to enable producers to continue supplying safe drinking water to residents without shutting down their businesses.

Why is the price review of sachet water is important?

MSME reports that Industry leaders warned that without the price review, many sachet water producers could struggle to remain operational, highlighting the broader pressures facing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria’s food and beverage sector.

Despite the increase, the association directed producers to maintain strict quality standards.

Operators were advised to properly maintain reverse osmosis systems and other purification processes used in water treatment to safeguard consumer health.

The group added that it is working with health authorities to conduct inspections of sachet water production facilities across the state, the Nation reports.

They noted:

"Any producer found violating health regulations or bypassing approved standards will be handed over to relevant law enforcement agencies."

